The Gentlemen Season 2 updates: Everything we know so far
One of Netflix's hottest shows of 2024 has gotten a second-season renewal! Here's what we know so far on The Gentlemen Season 2!
Fans of Netflix are used to the streamer sadly canceling some great shows after one season. So it's a bit of a surprise to hear one is getting renewed just five months after appearing. However, it shows that The Gentlemen has become a hot series for fans.
Created by famed director Guy Ritchie, the movie is loosely based on his 2019 film of the same name. It follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James), a SAS officer who returns to his English estate when his father dies. Eddie is shocked when he's named the heir to the place over older brother Freddy (Daniel Ings). That's because Freddie is a drug-addicted moron who's millions of pounds in debt to local mobsters.
Eddie soon discovers that his father is growing a cannabis farm on behalf of mobster Bobby Glass (Ron Winstone) and his daughter Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario). Eddie's attempts to extricate his family from this criminal empire only pull them deeper into it.
The show was hailed by critics for its mix of crime drama, dark comedy and violence as only Guy Ritchie could produce. It gained 1.21 billion viewing minutes in its first four days of release. Thus, it's little surprise that Variety has confirmed it will be renewed for Season 2.
"With its gun-toting chickens and drug-dealing Dukes, 'The Gentlemen' was a huge hit with audiences in 2024. Not really a surprise as Guy Ritchie remains one of the industry's most iconic creators telling authentically British stories with his signature swagger, grit and wit. We are thrilled the series will be returning to Netflix for a second season, and cannot wait to see what happens when the worlds of old money and drug money collide once more."
It looks like Season 2 will only amp up the wild action that made Season 1 a hit.
What will Season 2 of The Gentlemen be about?
Season 1 ended with Eddie pulling off a great scam to take down corrupt billionaire Johnston (Giancarlo Esposito), who ended up in the same open-air prison as Bobby. Having teased retirement, Bobby revealed he was really testing Eddie and Susie to take over from him one day. Season 2 is likely going to have Eddie getting more into the criminal world as he realizes he has a knack for it. No doubt, some new threats will emerge as he and Susie test their new partnership.
Who stars in The Gentlemen Season 2?
It's expected the main cast will return with James, Scodelario, Winstone, Ings, Joley Richardson as Eddie and Freddy's mother and Vinnie Jones as groundskeeper Geoffrey. It's unsure if Esposito may return and likely new actors brought in as the show expands the cast.
- Theo James as Edward "Eddie" Horniman
- Kaya Scodelario as Susan "Susie" Glass
- Daniel Ings as Lord Frederick "Freddy" Horniman,
- Joely Richardson as Sabrina Horniman
- Vinnie Jones as Geoffrey Seacombe
- Ray Winstone as Robert "Bobby" Glass
With the renewal just coming, the show still has to begin production. Thus, it's likely season 2 won't hit until early 2025 at the earliest. At least fans of The Gentlemen can be assured that the show is returning for another wild season of crime action.
The Gentlemen season 1 is streaming on Netflix.