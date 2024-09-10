The Handmaid's Tale season 6 starts filming confirming a release window
The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to be the last. While it was originally meant to arrive on Hulu this fall, that release has been delayed. Not by too much it would seem, though.
The series was set to start production at the end of 2023. It would allow for a fall 2024 release date, but the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in summer 2023 halted everything. The good news is production has now started.
The series shared the start of production on Instagram, with Elisabeth Moss holding the clapper for the first scene. Yes, you can see Moss’s name as the director of the episode.
Elisabeth Moss will direct four episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6
Moss is stepping back behind the camera for the sixth and final season, and in a big way. She’ll direct four episodes of the 10-episode final season. TVLine confirms that she’ll direct the first, second, ninth, and 10th episodes. Those are some big ones for the storyline!
While Bruce Miller has stepped down as day-to-day showrunner, his vision for the final season is still being honored as much as possible. This is set to bring an end to the story of June, Serena Joy, Luke, Nick, and more.
A release window confirmed for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6
While announcing the start of production, the series also offered other exciting news. We have a release window.
While the show has missed fall, the delay isn’t as long as we feared. We’ll get to see it in spring 2025. That could be any time between the end of March and the end of June. I’m hoping for April to match the release of the first ever season.
Watch out for those online sharing that the final season is arriving this week. That is definitely not the case! Sept. 14 marks two years since the premiere of the fifth season, and a lot of people are sharing that without double-checking facts first.