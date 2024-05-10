The Kardashians season 5 guide: How to watch, episode count, more
By Sandy C.
The first trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians season 5 dropped earlier this week, teasing all of the drama that's to come. Are you all ready to welcome the Kardashian-Jenner family back to your screens? Here is everything you need to know so you don’t miss out.
If you watch the trailer for The Kardashians season 5 (which we share below) and then the trailer for the first season, so much has changed! Each sister is at a different point in their life. Well, maybe all except Kendall Jenner. In the trailer, Kendall tells viewers that, even though she complains about the same thing each season, she’s a lot of fun to hang out with. We'll believe it when we see it, Kendall! I'm joking, of course!
Kylie Jenner is in a new relationship. Will we see Timothee Chalamet this season? Maybe not. But I think there's a chance we could see Kylie talk about him to her sisters. Meanwhile, Tristan is no longer living with Khloe Kardashian, or at least from what we were shown in the trailer. Is Khloe now strictly focused on family or has she returned to the dating field?
As for Kim Kardashian, she continues to be a busy bee. In fact, she’s at her busiest these days. Kim starred in FX’s American Horror Story – and she isn't half bad, actually! The trailer teases how Kim’s family and friends celebrated Kim’s acting debut. Most recently, Kim made headlines for being the subject of one of Taylor Swift’s songs from her new album The Tortured Poets Department. Now, please note that this has not been confirmed, but if you know, you know. Don't expect it to be discussed in the upcoming season, though. These episodes were filmed long before Swift’s album debut.
Last, but certainly not least, we have Kourtney Kardashian-Barker. Fans know that Kourtney struggled with a difficult pregnancy. The Kardashians will give viewers an inside look at just how difficult it was for Kourtney and her adorable little family.
Watch the trailer here.
The Kardashians season 5 premieres on May 23 only on Hulu
The wait for the upcoming season won’t be long at all! It will premiere on Thursday, May 23, only on Hulu at approximately 3 a.m. ET. Like all seasons have, The Kardashians season 5 will feature 10 episodes, dropping one episode weekly exclusively on Hulu.
Will you watch new episodes as soon as they drop on the streamer or save them for later in the week? Which Kardashian-Jenner star are you the most excited to catch up on?