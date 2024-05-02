Ranking the best FX on Hulu series from worst to best
We take a look at 8 shows that we think are worth watching, but rank them from least favorite to favorite.
With so much content on each streamer, it can get a bit overwhelming. Fellow TV fans, trust me I know. There's so many shows you want to check out, but so little time. Well, that's what we're here for! If you're looking for something new to watch on streaming but don't know where to start, you're in luck. We've put together this handy dandy list of 8 of the best FX on Hulu shows ranked worst to best. Below we shared the ranking, and keep reading for details about each series!
- Last Pick: American Horror Stories
- Justified: City Primeval
- A Murder at the End of the World
- Fargo
- The Old Man
- What We Do in the Shadows
- Shōgun
- First Pick: The Bear
American Horror Stories
Original series American Horror Story was actually a pretty good one overall, even though the last few seasons have been questionable. But honestly when it comes to its spin-off American Horror Stories, I can't say the same. This franchise just needs to come to an end, it gets worse with every season. When it comes to what's offered on TV in general in this genre, it isn't the worst show. But it does rank last on our list. Though its an anthology with each season, and most episodes, telling a different story, it's not interesting and the horror element of it is very mature, real-life challenges people face that shouldn't be used as the driving force of the plot. The fourth season has been been confirmed and is expected sometime in October 2024.
Justified: City Primeval
I had high hopes for Justified: City Primeval, even though it is a continuation of the 2010 series Justified. I'm usually not a big fan of sequels and spin-offs, and there's a reason for that. It's very hard for these follow-ups to live up to the originals. Unfortunately, the same can be said about City Primeval. While the character of Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is still amusing and captivating to watch, it was hard to connect to the other characters. Especially his teenage daughter. She grated on my nerves. The villains aren't as fun as the original show and are quite boring in comparison. Still, if you're a fan of the neo-Western genre this isn't a bad watch. Just not my favorite. Though it's a miniseries, Olyphant is interested in returning for a second season which could work story wise.
A Murder at the End of the World
I liked Emma Corrin on The Crown, but the talent didn't meet my expectations on A Murder at the End of the World. And it wasn't just their acting, but the rest of the characters too. Overall, this murder mystery was too slow paced. That takes away all the fun and the point of this sort of tale! We're supposed to feel an adrenaline rush watching as events unfold. But that doesn't happen. I also think the two timelines in the story were unnecessary as the flashbacks didn't contribute much to the overall plot. The ending also felt rushed after we'd been slowly building to the reveal. Though I will say that reveal was surprising and a good twist! It's still unknown whether the series will be getting a season 2.
Fargo
While the anthology element doesn't quite work with AHS and City Primeval doesn't quite live up to the original series, one reimagining of an iconic movie that does work is Fargo! The FX on Hulu series is based on the 1996 film of the same name. I think the fact that there's a different theme and story covered each season does the show well, and that's because of the way the storytelling on Fargo is done well. Overall, the characters are likable and the stories are relatable to viewers which I think works in the show's favor. While season 5 was supposed to be the last, there is a chance Fargo season 6 could happen. We'll have to wait and see what FX decides to do.
The Old Man
I'm not going to lie, The Old Man really surprised me. The story sounded intriguing before the series made its debut, but I didn't expect it to be that good! And it looks like many of you lovely viewers feel the same. That's why I'm not surprised that The Old Man has been renewed for season 2, but no release date has been provided yet. With Dan Chase being, well, chased by the FBI and a hit-man, the drama thriller is quite exhilarating and lively. There's twists and turns and you're just definitely in for a fun ride! Be sure to check out the show on FX on Hulu.
What We Do in the Shadows
What We Do in the Shadows is hilarious, and has quite a unique story. It follows vampire roommates who live on Staten Island, NYC. The mockumentary style of the series really works, and allows for smooth storytelling. I like that each of the vampires has a different personality, and the characters and story have heart underneath the fantastical element of it all. One fan-favorite character is a familiar, Guillermo, who goes on a long character journey of inner reflection and deciding what he wants. What We Do in the Shadows season 6 is the final installment, and is expected to release sometime in 2024.
Shōgun
If you're a fan of Game of Thrones, then Shōgun is the show for you! The series takes place in Japan, and I like that we get a fictional historical drama that showcases another culture. The name of the game on Shōgun is lords fighting, expect lots of blood by the way, as they look to gain more control and power. Sound familiar? But the Japanese landscape and highlight of the culture are really what makes this series special. It's an interesting tale of just how far people will go, and how cunning they can be, when they're power hungry. The story keeps you hooked, the acting is on point, and the costumes and sets are difficult to look away from. Right now there's no plans to make a second season, though the creators haven't completely ruled it out.
The Bear
The Bear, Jeremy Allen White, and Ayo Edibiri are all words and names that have been floating around in the industry and television world with positive remarks, and this show definitely deserves it! The stellar performances, character growth and development, and the portrayal that family is key - both biological and the one you choose to build - really make this series the whole package. And, oh yeah. The mouthwatering food and dishes constantly on our screens are not bad to look at! The writers know what they're doing, and that's why you'll find The Bear No. 1 on many rec lists!