The Last of Us season 2 updates: New teaser trailer and more to know!
By Sandy C.
Earlier this week, HBO gifted The Last of Us fans with a second, more revealing teaser for season 2 and it is all we’ve been able to think about since! The acclaimed drama will premiere its highly anticipated second season in 2025. Check out the latest teaser trailer and everything we know about it so far!
Ellie and Joel, our favorite father and daughter duo (portrayed by Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal), return in 2025. The exact date? Still unknown. HBO confirmed that we’d be getting new episodes in the coming year, but no official release date has been announced. We would love to know exactly when The Last of Us season 2 is coming, but we’ll take what we can get and the latest footage is enough to keep us happy for a while.
The new teaser trailer shows fans Joel and Ellie trying to live as normal of a life as possible. They appear to be living in the town where they found Joel’s brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and they are thriving. Joel is even giving Ellie guitar lessons! But this is an apocalypse series and one that is heavy on drama and thrills, so the peace we see doesn’t last for too long.
Before the trailer even gets to a minute, we are reminded of the dangerous world these characters live in. Speaking of which, the teaser also introduces many new faces, including Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Spencer Lord, and, my personal favorite, Catherine O’Hara.
The season 1 finale left us with a huge cliffhanger, and the official description from HBO gets straight to it, sharing “...Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other.” Here’s the full season 2 description:
"After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."
Watch the latest teaser here:
Oh, Joel! You should've kept your mouth shut. But poor guy, his conscience must've been killing him. Do you think Ellie will forgive him? Be sure to check back as we will update this page with additional details on The Last of Us season 2 as we learn more information. Stream the first season on Max.