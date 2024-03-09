The Last of Us and The Walking Dead spinoffs receive multiple Critics Choice Super Awards nominations
The nominations for this year's Critics Choice Super Awards are in and we are thrilled to share that our favorite post-apocalyptic TV shows have received several nominations. Yes, HBO's The Last of Us and AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon have been recognized and received nominations in several categories.
Let's begin with The Last of Us. Hot off the heels of Pedro Pascal's SAG Awards win, he's back and nominated along with costars Bella Ramsey and Melanie Lynskey.
The Last of Us has received 7 nominations, which include Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie for Pascal, Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie for Ramsey, Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie for Lynskey and Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie.
The Walking Dead: Dead City, which started the new and successful lineup of Walking Dead spinoffs, received 3 nominations, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the helm for two of them (Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie). Sorry Lauren Cohan, we are surprised you were not nominated for your continued and impressive portrayal of Maggie Rhee.
Who will win: The Last of Us, The Walking Dead: Dead City, or The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was able to grab 2 nominations for Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie for Norman Reedus. Although we are also surprised to see Clémence Poésy absent from the list of nominees.
Seriously did no one see her performance? Her on-screen chemistry with Reedus was remarkable.
We must confess we are rooting extremely hard for Ramsey to bring home some recognition for The Last of Us. The competition, as always, could interfere with our heroes and anti-heroes from both post-apocalyptic dramas.
Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, Amazon Prime Video's Gen V, and CBS Ghosts are promising competitors.
For a full list of all the Critics Choice Super Awards nominations, click here. We wish all the nominees the best of luck and look forward to learning who will be taking home some awards on April 4.
Who do you think will win? Who do you want to win?
Let us know in the comments below!