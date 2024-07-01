The Man with 1000 Kids and 5 more shows to stream this week (July 1-5)
By Sandy C.
It's the first week of July, Show Snobs! What are you looking forward to watching this weekend the most? Is it a new series, documentary, or new episodes of your favorite ongoing show? A lot is happening this week so we're here to share all the details to make sure you don't miss out!
From a sperm donor who is running wild and lying about his family history, to new bite-size episodes of everyone's favorite pup, Bluey! There's something for everyone to enjoy watching this week. But before we dive into what's ahead, let's do a quick review, shall we? After all, it's the first of the month today, so no better time to look back at our favorite releases from the month prior.
Which June release did you love the most? For me, it's a mixture of genres. I love that Love Island USA is back with season 6. This season has not been short on drama. Another favorite is also Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ starring Jake Gyllenhaal. And how can we forget about The Bear? We've been looking forward to that one for a long time. All three of these shows are still premiering new episodes, so we couldn't be more happy. After all, it's summertime! The best time for TV.
5 shows to stream this week, July 1-5
Before we dive into details for each, here's a quick list of the five shows not to miss starting July 1:
- Presumed Innocent episode 5, July 5
- Love Island USA season 6 episodes 19, 20, 21, 22
- The Chosen season 4
- Star Trek: Prodigy season 2
- The Man with 1000 Kids
- New episodes of Bluey
The Chosen season 4
The fourth season of The Chosen is now available to stream on Peacock and Prime Video ahead of its CW network premiere. Previously, the series was only streaming on the app and BYUtv, so it's nice that fans and new audiences now have more options to check out this highly acclaimed series. It will still make its CW cable debut in September.
Star Trek: Prodigy season 2
Who else is ready for an all-new season of Star Trek: Prodigy? The highly acclaimed animated series is back with season 2. And you need to clear off your schedule because all episodes of the second season are now streaming! Will you binge watch them all or enjoy them through the week?
New episodes of Love Island USA season 6
As fans already know, there are new episodes of Love Island USA season 6 every day except Wednesdays. This means that several new drama-packed episodes are coming this week. Now, unlike some of the shows on this list, you can't catch up unless you dedicate a full week to it, but hey it's the summer, if you are staying in town instead of going on vacation, you just may be able to!
The Man with 1000 Kids
What can we even say about this documentary? If you love a good, wild doc, this is the one to watch this week. The Man with 1000 Kids streams on Netflix on July 3, and follows the strange case of a man who travels to sperm donation clinics around the world to donate, but he is lying about key details. What is his objective? And can he be tracked down and stopped?
Presumed Innocent episode 5 on Apple TV+
The Presumed Innocent mystery continues with a new episode on July 5, only on Apple TV+. Presumed Innocent episode 5 is titled "Pregame," and it will continue seeing the stress of Rusty trying to prove his innocence. But as new details of the murder surface, the Sabich family is pushed to its breaking point. If you are not already watching the Jake Gyllenhaal legal drama, you are missing out! Luckily, you are only four episodes behind and can catch up by the time episode 5 arrives, if you're up for the challenge.