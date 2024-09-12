The Manhattan Alien Abduction and 15 more horror titles we can’t wait to stream on Netflix this October 2024
By Sandy C.
Netflix has released its Netflix & Chills line up and it is packed with fun, spooky titles. There are horror movies and shows for everyone in the home, but let’s focus on what’s available for us big kids.
There’s no season horror fans love more than spooky season. This is when streaming platforms release the best in the genre! And few streamers do it like Netflix. Needless to say, if you want to be entertained with chills and thrills this Halloween season, you’re going to want to have a Netflix account. I love that Netflix considers spooky fans of all ages. For the kiddos, Netflix will release the animated movie The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist at the top of the month on Oct. 3. And on Oct. 17, older children can enjoy Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. But what about the older crowd? What is there to watch when the kids go to sleep? This is where it gets good.
To kick things off, Netflix will release four additional episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Oct. 2. Audiences will be investigating cold cases, including an alien encounter. Speaking of aliens, it seems to be a theme in October for the streamer, as The Manhattan Alien Abduction will be closing out the month (exact release date TBA).
The Last Night at Tremore Beach is another must-see horror series on our list. The story follows an artist who decides to isolate in a village to focus on his work as a composer. It’s not long before the musician begins to have strange dreams and frightening visions about his neighbors, a married couple who live miles away. Stream The Last Night at Tremore Beach on Oct. 25.
Last, but certainly not least, Murder Mindfully premieres on Oct. 31, and I have a good feeling about this one! Murder Mindfully follows a man who attends a mindfulness seminar in the hopes of walking out with a better outlook on life. His goal is to achieve a happy work-life balance, and it works! But not in the way he imagined.
Need more? No problem Here are the 16 spooky titles headed to Netflix this October as part of the 2024 Netflix and Chills lineup.
- The Manhattan Alien Abduction, release date TBA
- Hellbound season 2, release date TBA
- The Last Night at Treore Beach, Oct. 25
- Don’t Move, streams Oct. 25
- Murder Mindfully, Oct. 31
- Time Cut, Oct. 30
- Family Pack, Oct. 23
- Woman of the Hour, Oct. 18
- The Shadow Strays, Oct. 17
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Oct. 17
- Mighty Monsterwheelies, Oct. 14
- Outside, Oct. 11
- The Platform 2, Oct. 4
- It’s What’s Inside, Oct. 4
- The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist, Oct. 3
- Unsolved Mysteries Volume 5, Oct. 2
As soon as the release dates for The Manhattan Alien Abduction and Hellbound season 2 are released, we'll update this post! In the meantime, what are you the most excited to stream on Netflix this spooky season?