The Menendez Brothers story isn't over yet (Details about the documentary coming to Netflix)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which is the second season in the Monster franchise, was released on Sept. 19, 2024. And so far, it's had mixed reviews. I'll be honest, I think the story was drawn out at times and nine episodes was too long for this season. Nonetheless, it's a very intriguing one for fans of true-crime. And many times, there isn't access to those who committed the crime. But now, Netflix is bringing us The Menendez Brothers documentary.
Mark your calendars for Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. In the new doc, the real-life Lyle and Erik Menendez themselves will be speaking about the night they shot their parent, and the many trials that followed in audio interviews. Per Netflix, their cousin Diane Vander Molen and prosecutor Pamela Bozanich will also be featured to talk about their experiences and insights. Check out the description and trailer of the documentary below, per Netflix's Tudum:
"In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in almost 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation."
One of the biggest questions that are still around today is why did the brothers do it? Was it really a result of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents as they say; was it for the money as the prosecution determined; or was there no reason at all?
I don't know if we're going to get an exact answer to this question because it's still a bit of a mystery anyway. If there was an exact answer, it would have been shown in the Netflix drama series. But the show chose to explore all avenues and represented each of these possible motives. Because that's where we're still at today.
True-crime is always interesting for fans of the genre, and what makes it even more interesting is when viewers can actually hear from those convicted themselves. It's a strange world we live in, and it's crazy to think what some people are capable of. Though it's not very common to hear from people like the Menendez Brothers. So I'm certainly looking forward to hearing what they have to say in the upcoming Netflix documentary! What about you?
The Menendez Brothers documentary on Netflix will begin streaming Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.