The most shocking moments from the Love Island USA season 6 reunion
By Sandy C.
The night we have all been anxiously waiting for has finally arrived! The Love Island USA season 6 reunion is now streaming on Peacock – and it does not disappoint!
Spoiler alert! If you have not yet watched the drama-packed Love Island USA season 6 reunion on Peacock, please note there are spoilers ahead! Go stream it before reading on as we’ll be diving into the most shocking moments. All caught up and want to recap along with us? Let’s get started.
Ariana Madix hosted the Love Island USA season 6 reunion, and we’re glad she returned and a different host wasn’t assigned. No one else knows the cast as well as Ariana, and we love how she stood up for the girls when they needed it during the season. So we knew she would come in with all of the hot-hot questions fans have been asking on social media. As expected, Ariana did not hold back! Oh yes, Ariana brought the receipts! What did you love the most from the reunion? For me? Seeing the PPG besties Leah, JaNa, and Serena, of course!
Love Island USA season 6 reunion quick bits
- Hannah said that, after leaving the show, she got a lot of hate on social media for her makeup
- Kordell got the Cheez-It deal
- JaNa came with literal receipts, ya’ll! She was quick to call Andrea out for bad-mouthing Leah – yes, PPG!
- Nicole and Kendall are still sorta together (more below)
- Aaron and Kaylor are definitely not together and never ever getting back together, like ever (for sure this time)
Are Nicole and Kendall still together?
Yes! But sorta? What’s the problem? Well, you guessed it! It’s because of the video. Well, not because of the video itself. You see, when the private video came out, Kendall lied to Nicole and told her that the video is old and was sent to an ex-girlfriend. When in reality, Kendall sent that intimate video to someone on a dating app the day before appearing on Love Island USA. Let’s just say, Nicole did not take the lie lightly.
They have not broken up, officially. Nicole has not called things off, but she also doesn’t seem to be ready to forgive and move on. A lot of the cast say that Kendall has apologized multiple times, so what’s next? I guess we’ll see!
Why did Aaron and Kaylor breakup?
We learned that Aaron and Kaylor were no longer together days before the reunion. Kaylor confirmed it herself when asked by fans about her and Aaron. But we were all curious about what the final straw for Kaylor was. The answer? THE LIES. It was nothing but lies and love bombing from Aaron and Kaylor had enough! We love how she finally stood up for herself and let him have it. Kaylor has really redeemed herself and we love her for it.
Who is still a couple?
Leah and Miguel are officially a couple! Also boyfriend and girlfriend are JaNa and Kenny, and Serena and Kordell. We love to see it!
Did Leah really take “a back seat” on sending Andrea home?
We finally got to see raw, unedited footage of the fire pit scene we have been wanting to see for ages! Did Leah take "a back seat"? She doesn't say she wants to take a back seat, but she definitely did not gun for Andrea like Liv and Kaylor made everyone believe. On the contrary, the person who spoke the most (and by far the most) was Liv. Andrea's name was barely even said by Leah. She gave her honest, extremely fair two cents on both Nicole and Andrea. She may not have taken a back seat, but Liv took the entire steering wheel.
What a messy reunion! Fans got everything and more. Who else needs to cool off for a bit after watching? Oof! I wish I could rewatch it for the first time all over again. Peacock has officially announced there will be a season 7! Get ready for an all new season of drama next summer.