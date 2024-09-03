The Night Agent season 2 release window may have been quietly confirmed (And it's sooner than you'd think)
When The Night Agent hit our screens for the first time back in March 2023, the Netflix series became an instant hit! Within the first few days, the show established itself as the third most-watched Netflix Original series premiere at that time. And I'm definitely not surprised!
That's why us fans can't wait for The Night Agent season 2, we're just so excited! And now, the release window for the highly-anticipated second season may have been quietly confirmed. On Sept. 2, 2024, the official The Night Agent on Netflix account shared a fun compilation video posted to Instagram. In the comments, of course fans were asking about the release date and surprisingly, the account responded!
One user asked "Is Season 2 approaching really really fast or is it just approaching… ?" And The Night Agent show account responded, "November is the anticipated release." That is new information as neither the series nor Netflix previously shared when we might be expecting the new season. Well, I guess now it may have been quietly confirmed. It's very possible The Night Agent season 2 will premiere in November 2024 on Netflix.
We really hope this is true because it's much sooner than we thought! Even though it's been more than a year, I wasn't expecting the next chapter of the story this year if I'm being honest. I was fully prepared to have wait until 2025. This is so exciting and I really hope it's true and the streamer will confirm this news, and an exact release date, soon!
The Night Agent season 2 filming update
If the November 2024 release is truly the anticipated window, it would definitely make sense since season 2 filming and post-production have already wrapped. That means the show is ready to go! New cast member Michael Malarkey shared this update on his Instagram Stories. Check it out below:
Malarkey is on board as a series regular and is set to play Markus, "a military chief and loyal nephew to a dictator newly convicted of war crimes by the Hague," per Variety. Other actors joining The Night Agent season 2's 10-episode run are Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears. Keon Alexander, Navid Negahban, and Rob Heaps.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates and news about The Night Agent season 2 on Netflix!