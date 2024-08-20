The Office remake: Everything to know about the Australian remake
The Office is going Down Under! Here’s what to know about the Australian version of the classic comedy!
The Office has had a fascinating history. Premiering in England in 2001, it was a mockumentary about a paper company branch with Ricky Gervais in his star-making role as its manager. Much of the comedy stemmed from Gervais believing he was a respected boss loved by his peers when he was really an incompetent, arrogant jerk.
The show’s impact has been felt as adaptations have been seen in over a dozen countries around the world. The most famous is the NBC version that ran nine seasons and made stars out of Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, and more.
There are plans for a sequel series called The Paper to air on Peacock in 2025. But before that, Prime Video will release the Australian take on the show that offers a female lead and a quirky new approach to the story.
What is The Office Australia about?
The series will take on the same idea of an office manager, in this case, Hannah Howard, who thinks she’s more competent and popular with her coworkers than she really is. The show appears to play on the changes in the corporate world as Hannah hears her bosses at the Flinley Craddick packaging company want to shut down her branch so folks work at home.
Convinced that the rest of the team will hate this, Hannah goes to great lengths to keep their branch open. What she doesn’t realize is that most of the staff would much rather be working from home and have to put up with their boss’ nutty antics to maintain their jobs.
"When she gets news from the Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, Hannah goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her “work family” together. The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them."
It’s a fun spin on the formula with a boss trying to save a branch most of the workers would gladly see closed.
Who stars in The Office Australia?
Popular Australian actress Felicity Ward takes on the role of Hannah. She’ll be joined by a pack of great Aussie TV talents, although most of them haven’t revealed their characters yet. However, the cast alone guarantees some big laughs.
- Felicity Ward as Hannah
- Edith Poor
- Steen Raskopoulos
- Shari Sebbens
- Josh Thomson
- Jonny Brugh
- Susan Ling Young
- Raj Labade
- Lucy Schmidt
- Zoe Terakes
- Pallavi Sharda
- Claude Jabbour
- Susie Youssef
- Justin Rosniiak
- Carlo Ritchie
- Rick Donald
- Chris Bunton
When does The Office Australia premiere?
The show is set to debut all eight episodes on Prime Video on Oct. 18, 2024. With a fun cast and a spin on a classic hit, it looks like this new version of The Office will be just as fun as the originals were.
