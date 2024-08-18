The Penguin and the 5 HBO/Max shows still coming in 2024 we can’t wait to watch
By Mark Lynch
Max is one of the most popular streaming services because it gives people a ton of shows to watch. Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Wire are classics, but it doesn’t stop there. Max continues to debut shows that draw people to the platform. For example, there’s The Last of Us and White Lotus. Both programs were hits with anticipated upcoming seasons in 2025. Before we get to 2025, here are six shows to look forward to in 2024.
The Penguin
Release Date: Thursday, September 19
Any platform with the option of expanding a comic book universe is doing so. In this case, there’s The Batman spinoff, The Penguin. Oswald Cobblepot (the Penguin) isn't a character who seems worthy of a show. Most people would immediately go to Joker or Catwoman. However, Penguin is the right choice to get this started.
First, award winner Colin Farrell is playing Oswald Cobblepot. Second, Penguin's criminal activities and ties to the mob will get him in and out of trouble. This will leave fans anticipating what's next and possibly make him a sympathetic villain. Lastly, there’s the random sex, drugs, and more in the Iceberg Lounge. All of this shows that you don’t need to be a fan of Batman or comic books to enjoy The Penguin.
Rick and Morty the Anime
Release date: Thursday, August 15
As if Rick and Morty couldn’t get any wilder, they gave it an anime twist. Morty appears to be less scared than normal meaning we won’t see a lot of, “Oh, geez, Rick” moments from him. That’s a good thing. This has to be more than just Rick and Morty with different animations.
Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special
Release date: August 26
Let me be clear. I believe Andrew Tate to be a deplorable human being. The things he says and the way he speaks to and about women are atrocious. Nevertheless, a special like this could be something documentary fans will enjoy.
IMDb says, “Experts in body language and forensics analyze his responses during questioning.” It will be interesting to see how Tate responds to the line of questioning that could further put him in a hole he’s dug. However, this could also work in his favor. We’ll have to wait and see.
The Franchise
Release date: TBD
Attempting to learn about The Franchise has been frustrating. There are no trailers and websites don’t have a release date other than 2024. That probably makes you wonder why it’s on this list. That can be explained with three simple examples.
The plot of a comedy trying to create a superhero franchise sounds entertaining. They'll make fun of all the tropes surrounding superhero shows and movies. Second, The Franchise stars a great actress in Aya Cash (The Boys and You're the Worst). Lastly, going into a show without expectations can make it more enjoyable.
Dune: Prophecy
Release date: November 2024
The people behind the Dune franchise are smart enough to strike while the iron is hot. The movies do well in theaters and their streaming releases are anticipated. Digging deeper into the lore is the right thing to do. It will bring more subscribers to Max and more eyes to the Dune films. People who didn’t watch the movie will watch it to prepare for the show.
Harley Quinn
Release date: TBD
Harley Quinn’s self-titled show is proof of her popularity. They love her so much that Kite Man got a spin-off. Harley Quinn makes fun comic book characters in both playful and smart ways. And despite the violence and sometimes crude jokes, it has a deep message of love, mental health, and self-acceptance.
There’s no cap on how long Harley Quinn can continue. There are more DC Comics characters to use and the creative team is top-notch. We could be looking at a Supernatural type of run or the show ending after 6 seasons. Either way, Harley Quinn is a must-watch show of 2024.