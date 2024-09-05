The Perfect Couple episode 1 recap: The top three questions after watching the premiere
By Sandy C.
The Perfect Couple is now streaming on Netflix. The mystery drama follows Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) just days before her wedding with Benji (Billy Howle), who is part of the wealthiest family in the town of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Amelia and Benji are the perfect couple, expanding the already seemingly perfect and reputable Winbury family. But this all changes when the body of a wedding guest is discovered at the beach. And with it, come revelations and dark secrets.
On the subject of strong reputations, Netflix has delivered some of the best mystery dramas in the game. And with such an alluring cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning, The Perfect Couple seemed like the streamer’s next big hit. Unfortunately, it doesn’t live up to the hype.
The Perfect Couple may not be what fans of the genre were searching for, but it is enough to keep us watching so if you got through the first episode, let’s recap!
The premiere episode introduces Benji, Amelia, and their lovely wedding guests. The lavish rehearsal dinner (I’m talking fancy champagne and oysters all around) makes it obvious that the Winbury family is incredibly wealthy. This is one of those celeb wedding celebrations that outlets would pay for dibs on the exclusive images. So right away we are scratching our heads thinking, okay, the Winbury’s have money…but is it too much money? Mystery number one, check! Why are the Winbury’s so wealthy?
This dream wedding turns into a nightmare when a dead body is found on the beach. Cancel the catering! Well, not that the Winbury’s need their money back, I’m sure they’ll be fine. But the wedding is called off due to this and everyone is a suspect, including one of the caterers. Dan Carter (Michael Beach) the chief of police jumps to the case, but not before informing his daughter, Chloe (Mia Isaac) that her catering job won’t be happening, after all. Chloe appears startled by the news, but we’re immediately suspicious when we see her hide bloody clothing as soon as her dad is out of sight.
Chief Carter gets to work, interviewing everyone from the maid to the bride-to-be, Amelia. The Perfect Couple then takes us back to the morning before the events, giving us a more honest view of Amelia and the Winburys. Amelia doesn’t seem to be a favorite, at least not in her soon-to-be mother-in-law’s book, Nicole Kidman’s Greer. Amelia seems kind, humble, and is not someone who comes from money. But let’s not mark her as innocent just yet. I still think we need to keep an eye on everyone.
When the jeweler, Carol, drops off the rings, she asks Greer if she loved the bracelet Greer’s husband Tag (Liev Schreiber) picked out just for her. Carol thought Greer would be wearing it for the big day. Greer has no idea what bracelet Carol is going on about, but she’s not about to let Carol know this. Greer lies and thanks her. And here lies mystery number two: Is Tag cheating on Greer?
The family’s true colors begin to show. Benji’s older brother Thomas (Jack Reynor) is unhappy in his marriage to Abby (Dakota Fanning). Thomas points out how lucky Benji is, but does tease his little brother about Amelia’s friendship with her longtime bestie, Meritt. Amelia and Meritt share a loving friendship, which makes the fact that it is Amelia who finds Meritt’s dead body on the beach even more tragic.
Top mystery: Who killed Meritt?
All six episodes of the limited series The Perfect Couple are now streaming on Netflix.