The Perfect Couple episode 2: The bracelet is out of the bag!
By Sandy C.
Amelia (Eve Hewson) is still in shock and unable to answer any questions from the police. All that Amelia can manage to do is chant that this was all her fault. We soon learn why Amelia is saying this. In a flashback, we see that the party did not end with dancing and smiles. Meritt (Meghann Fahy) and Amelia got into a heated argument, and rightfully so if you ask me!
Remember the expensive bracelet Greer (Nicole Kidman) found out her husband Tag (Liv Schreiber) bought? Well, Amelia saw Meritt wear the bracelet and was curious about it. Meritt…why would you even wear a gift from your lover in front of his family and wife?! No. Let’s go back further. Why would you have an affair with your best friend’s future father-in-law? Make it make sense. Still, as angry as Amelia was, she didn’t think this would result in Meritt’s death.
The questioning continues and everyone is acting very suspicious. Abby (Dakota Fanning), Thomas’ (Jack Reynor) wife is acting strange. She washes a glass that was left on the sink, which isn’t like her. Abby cleaning up after herself? Never. Was that evidence she just destroyed? My hunch is that Abby got up for something to drink and witnessed what happened. Abby tells the detective that she went to sleep early, which is easy to believe since Abby is pregnant.
Another suspect that I think is only a distraction is Shooter (Ishaan Khattar). He panics and hops on the first ferry out of there. The police catch up to Shooter and bring him in. It won’t be until the next episode that we’ll know what happened. But I doubt that he is directly involved in Meritt’s death.
Who we should be looking at more closely is Greer and Tag. Greer was quick to find out who the bracelet belonged to since, well, Meritt thought it was a good idea to wear it. Tag joins his wife on the balcony for a drink. Greer tells Tag to clean up the glasses and bottle since she is always cleaning up his mess. Let’s not forget that Greer is a public figure, so she has more than her pride and reputation to look after. But I don't think Greer and Tag would do any of the dirty work, they had to have had some help.
Who do you think was the mastermind behind this? All six episodes of The Perfect Couple are now streaming on Netflix.