The Pogues certainly are "disaster magnets" in the Outer Banks season 4 trailer! (Watch now)
It seemed like the Pogues were ready to leave their treasure hunting life behind after finding El Dorado and the stack of gold. I mean, it looked like they definitely had enough to probably live out the rest of their lives comfortably. Well, that's not the case as the Outer Banks season 4 part 1 trailer reveals.
The 10-episode season has been split into two parts, with the first five episodes coming Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 and the final five dropping on Thursday, Nov. 7. In the new season of the Netflix series, somehow John B., Sarah, JJ, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo have run out of money and desperately need more to keep their new bait, tackle, and charter tour business, Kildare County surf shop, afloat. And so, it's off to a new adventure they go to find Blackbeard's treasure this time! How did they blow through that money so quickly in just a year and a half?
It's clear while Poguelandia 2.0 and fun times are ahead, so are many dangers and of course drama. As Shoupe says in the video, this group of lovable teens are "disaster magnets" and just can't seem to stay away from trouble. Though it look slike they have made a name for themselves now that they found the coveted gold. And others are ready to recruit them for their services, which they really need the money for.
Though clearly that's not going to be their only problem. After all, their home is still divided by Pogues and Kooks. And two of the worst Kooks - Rafe and Topper are still around and sure to not leave the group of friends alone. They certainly can't catch a break! The new treasure hunt will also force them to "question their past, present, and future," and how far they're willing to go in the "G" game, per the synopsis.
Outer Banks season 4 stars Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Austin North as Topper, Fiona Palomo as Rafe's girlfriend Sofia, and Cullen Moss as Shoupe. New cast members include J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff, Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia, Brianna Brown as Hollis Robinson, Rigo Sanchez as Lightner, and Mia Challis as Ruthie.
Outer Banks season 4 part 1 premieres Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 on Netflix.