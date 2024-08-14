The Real Murders on Elm Street and more true crime series coming to Investigation Discovery
By Sandy C.
If you are into true crime documentaries as much as we are here at Show Snob, Investigation Discovery is about to become your new best friend as there are three great series headed to the network. Learn all about them, below.
Since joining the world of streaming, Investigation Discovery has become even more popular. If audiences are not able to tune in to watch an episode at the time it airs on the cable network, they can stream it on Discovery+. Hulu and Max are two other platforms where you can watch shows from the Discovery umbrella.
Most recently, Investigation Discover made waves with the shocking documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. Discovery has heard us loud and clear, viewers want more true crime drama! Coming soon, ID will release The Real Murders on Elm Street, How (Not) to Get Rid of a Body, and Cabin in the Woods. All three of these true crime series will premiere in September 2024. Here’s everything we know about these true cime shows so far.
How (Not) to Get Rid of a Body, Sept. 4
How far are murderers willing to go to get away with their crimes? On Sept. 4, stream How (Not) to Get Rid of a Body to get the shocking answer as each episode covers a different mystery via testimonies, interviews, and never-before-seen footage. Will airing these unsolved cases help bring the victims justice? That’s what detectives and people surrounding the investigation of these cases are hoping!
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Sept. 9
The series title isn’t the only nod to Wes Craven’s popular horror franchise of the same name, but The Real Murders on Elm Street truly does take place on a street by tha name. Or, rather, the stories take place on multiple Elm Streets across America. Each episode in the six-episode series follows a different murder (or series of murders) that changed Elm Street forever. Watch The Real Murders on Elm Street on Sept. 9.
Cabin in the Woods, Sept. 9
Also premiering on Sept. 9, we have Cabin in the Woods, which may remind you about the horror movie. Just like The Real Murders on Elm Street, the series Cabin in the Woods is also a nod to the 2011 horror-comedy of the same name. The true crime docuseries explores crimes that took place in remote cabins. Deadline, the site that broke the news, also shares that Cabin in the Woods includes “investigative elements in a true crime-meets-true horror fashion.”
Which of these shows are you the most excited to watch?