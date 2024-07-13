A true crime doc, a raunchy animated comedy and 6 more shows to stream this weekend (July 13-14)
By Sandy C.
Weekends are all about forgetting the stresses of the week and unwinding with a fun series. But there is so much going on, especially in the world of streaming content! That's why Show Snob is here to help! If you're not sure what to watch, we've got your back.
There's truly something for everyone on streaming this weekend. We've got a true crime documentary series over at Hulu titled Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer for viewers who are fans of the genre and want to learn more about Ann Burgess. Not feeling like watching something too serious? Not a problem! There's also Sausage Party: Foodtopia available on Prime Video. Need more options? Read on!
Before diving into details about our top three picks, here's everything we recommend you stream this weekend and where.
- Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer, now streaming on Hulu
- The Hungry Games: Alaska's Big Bear Challenge, now streaming on Peacock
- Teen Torture Inc., now streaming on Max
- Sausage Party: Foodtopia, now streaming on Prime Video
- The Serpent Queen season 2, now streaming on Starz
- Me, now streaming on Apple TV+
- New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 are now on Peacock
- Presumed Innocent episode 6 is now on Apple TV+
Love Island USA season 6 (new episodes)
Are you a fan of reality TV, but have yet to tune in to stream Love Island USA on Peacock? Listen, you are missing out! This season of the reality dating competition series is like no other. The drama has been kicked up a notch, the islanders are really something else, there are participants you'll love, and some...not so much! At this point, you are way behind if you have not been watching, but that's okay! Just avoid spoilers on social media and start binge-watching ASAP! There are 28 episodes now streaming on Peacock, but several of those (titled "Aftersun") are unnecessary to stream to follow the series. It may seem like a big task, but it is so worth it.
Presumed Innocent (New episode)
Another ongoing series that has several episodes available for you to stream is Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+. The legal drama stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty, one of the best defense attorneys in the state. But what happens when Rusty is accused of murdering his colleague, Carolyn? Will he be able to prove his innocence? As more and more details surface about the toxic affair between Rusty and Carolyn, it becomes increasingly difficult to clear his name.
Presumed Innocent is set to feature a total of eight episodes. At the time of this writing, there are six episodes available on streaming. Will you take on the challenge of catching up before the series finale?
Sausage Party: Foodtopia (New series)
Make no mistake if you are planning on streaming Sausage Party: Foodtopia this weekend -- this animated series is NOT for kids. These days adult animated content is becoming more popular, and Sausage Party: Foodtopia is the latest one out of the gate. The comedy is streaming on Prime Video and follows the events of the 2016 animated movie, Sausage Party. So, if you've seen the movie, you are aware of the raunchy humor you are in for if you stream the series!
What will you be watching this weekend?