The Rings of Power isn’t the only new series to stream this week! Here’s what else to watch Aug. 26-30
By Sandy C.
Have you already cleared your week? If not, you need to as there are so many new shows on the way this week! From a Lord of the Rings favorite to the return of a murder mystery comedy, here are three shows not to miss this week.
I speak for all of us TV fans when I say that August sure has been a slow one! Sure, we got a couple of new shows, but nothing compared to other months. August has been saving the best for last. Three shows are coming this week that we have long been waiting for.
The fun kicks off tomorrow, Aug. 27, with the season 4 debut of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. Then, on Aug. 29, we have Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 on Prime Video and the animated series Terminator: Zero over on Netflix. Which of these three are you the most excited to watch? Check out the list below followed by more details on our top pick!
- Only Murders in the Building season 4, Hulu, Aug. 27
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, Prime Video, Aug. 29
- Terminator: Zero season 1, Netflix, Aug. 29
Show Snob’s pick of the week: Only Murders in the Building season
Season 4 of the mystery-comedy will see our favorite murder detective besties Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short back for more adventures and, well, mystery of course! What we love about this series (or one of the many things, we should say) are the guest cameos and surprise appearances, and season 4 is no exception. If you have never watched Only Murders, please note that it may sound like a fun family series, but it is rated TV-MA. Read more details about that here.
Also streaming this week, we have…
- Bad Monkey season 1 episode 4, “Nothing’s Wrong With It, I Just Don’t Need It Anymore,” Aug. 28 on Apple TV+
- Bel-Air season 3, episode 5, Aug. 29 on Peacock
- Reasonable Doubt season 2, episode 3, Aug. 29 on Hulu
If you have been missing out on these three shows, you aren’t terribly behind, but we do suggest you catch up before you miss more episodes! Bad Monkey is a new series that is both part comedy and mystery. It takes its time to get started, but it is well worth your patience by episode 3. We recommend you check it out if you're searching for a new series to watch.