The Rings of Power season 2 episode 1 recap and review

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 1 premiere moved the story forward, gave fans some great moments, and set up what's coming in future episodes of season 2. Personally, I would have liked a more action-packed season 2 premiere given the long wait between seasons, but this episode did well to re-introduce key characters and storylines. We also scored some much-needed background on Sauron's past that we have been missing.