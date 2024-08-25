The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule and watch guide
By Bryce Olin
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is back with new episodes in August 2024. It's been two years since the first season premiered on Prime Video. The wait to see what happens in The Rings of Power season 2 is finally over.
The Rings of Power season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, Aug. 29. Prime Video is releasing the first three episodes that day, so the season kicks off with a bang, followed by weekly episodes for the rest of the season.
What time are The Rings of Power season 2 episodes on Prime Video?
New episodes of The Rings of Power season 2 will be released at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursdays. We know that is a bummer for fans living on the East Coast, but it's not so bad to stay up until midnight before watching a new episode for fans on the West Coast.
Here's when you can watch new episodes of The Rings of Power season 2 by time zone:
- Pacific: 12:00 a.m. PT
- Mountain: 1:00 a.m. MT
- Central: 2:00 a.m. C
- Eastern: 3:00 a.m. ET
- British Summer Time: 8:00 a.m. BST
Unlike Netflix, Prime Video has switched up when they release new episodes of the Prime Video original series. During The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, Amazon was dropping new episodes at 12:00 a.m. BST, which was 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. So, that worked out for American audiences quite well.
More recently, for The Boys season 4, Amazon dropped new episodes at midnight PT on the scheduled release dates.
The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule
Just like the first season of the series, there are eight episodes in The Rings of Power season 2.
With Prime Video releasing the first three episodes of the series on the premiere date, it's going to be another short season for The Rings of Power. If all goes well, The Rings of Power season 2 new episodes will air weekly on Prime Video from Aug. 29 to Oct. 3. That's when the season 2 finale will be released on Prime Video.
We shared the official release schedule for The Rings of Power season 2:
- Episode 1: Aug. 29
- Episode 2: Aug. 29
- Episode 3: Aug. 29
- Episode 4: Sept. 5
- Episode 5: Sept. 12
- Episode 6: Sept. 19
- Episode 7: Sept. 26
- Episode 8: Oct. 3
I don't understand, honestly, why Prime Video releases the first three episodes of a series on its premiere date for a new season. I get it for a new show if the idea is to drum up some interest in the new series.
But, for an established show like The Boys or The Rings of Power, I don't understand why we don't get weekly episodes for the full season. There are clearly enough people tuning in. These shows know how to generate momentum over a season, so let's give them more than a month to make an impact.
Okay, hopping down off the soapbox again!
How to watch The Rings of Power season 2
The Rings of Power season 2 is only available to stream on Prime Video.
You'll need an Amazon Prime membership or a Prime Video subscription to watch the new season. Prime Video subscriptions start at $8.99 (with ads) per month. You can sign up for ad-free Prime Video starting at $11.98 per month.
Or, you can try an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. That includes Prime Video with ads. You can upgrade to ad-free Prime Video with your Amazon Prime membership for $17.98 per month.
Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime and Prime Video.
The Rings of Power season 2 has an incredible cast, including Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Charlie Vickers, Charles Edwards, Markella Kavenagh, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Sophia Nomvete, Rory Kinnear, Lloyd Owen, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Tyroe Muhafidin, Ciarán Hinds, and more.
Watch The Rings of Power season 2 on Thursdays on Prime Video!