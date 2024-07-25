The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 3 preview: Introducing Queen Elizabeth
The second episode of The Serpent Queen season 2 last week showed the aftermath of Francois Guise setting fire to Sister Edith's Protestant church. And the affects of that are continuing this week as well based on the synopsis and preview of the next episode coming our way soon.
The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 3, titled "Death of a Prince," premieres Friday, July 26, 2024 at midnight ET on the Starz app, as well as 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. Due to the time zone differences, some of you will actually get the third episode on Thursday night on the app only. Of course if you choose to wait and watch on TV, then that will be a Friday release. We shared the release schedule below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays
So what's to come next? Edith's power and influence is going to grow significantly as the plan to set fire to the church actually backfires and grows the Protestant movement. Elsewhere, we're finally seeing Minnie Driver as Queen Elizabeth for the first time this season and I'm so excited. This is the royal introduction I've been waiting for! Check out the synopsis and preview video below:
"News of Edith’s miracle spreads throughout Europe, inspiring many to call her a Prophet. When France’s fragile political climate reaches Queen Elizabeth, the Bourbon’s trade proposal leverages an opportunity for England to exploit France. Catherine must return urgently to France when Anjou’s temper causes Hercule to be dangerously injured."
One of the biggest takeaways from the preview video is that we're going to learn the fate of Mary Queen of Scots. She looks to be imprisoned by the Virgin Queen, which is no surprise given historical accounts. If you remember by the end of season 1, Catherine set up a ruse for Mary and she was tricked into going to Scotland thinking Elizabeth was going to work with her to take down the Medici queen.
Elsewhere, the video tells us that Catherine reached Italy to try and secure funds for the palace she wants to build in France for her son King Charles in France, as well as a discussion between Louis Bourbon, Montmorency, and Charles. This would not be worth mentioning except for the fact that the king is in the bath. Couldn't the discussion have waited until he was done? But, that's The Serpent Queen for you! We shared some more promotional images ahead of the episode below!
The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 2 airs/streams Friday, July 19, 2024 on Starz.