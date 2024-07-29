The top 5 shows to stream this week (July 29-Aug. 2)
By Sandy C.
This week spills over to a new month, August 2024, which means we are getting a fun mix of new releases and exciting shows that are wrapping up the month of July. Do you know what you'll be watching on streaming? If not, no worries, Show Snob is here to help!
Before we dive into details for our top two picks, below you'll find a quick list of all five shows to stream this week. As you will see, most releases are coming to us at the start of the month! We've got the highly anticipated debut of the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video and the second season of Unstable on Netflix. And wrapping up the month, we have new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries.
- Women in Blue on Apple TV+, July 31
- Unsolved Mysteries season 4 on Netflix, July 31
- Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video, Aug. 1
- A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on Netflix, Aug. 1
- Unstable season 2 on Netflix, Aug. 1
Show Snob's top 2 shows to stream
We'll definitely be checking out all five noted shows on streaming, but below I am sharing our top two picks! If you only have time to stream one or two shows this week, here's what we suggest you take the time to watch.
Women in Blue on Apple TV+
Before the month closes, Apple TV+ is giving us Women in Blue (Las Azules), a Spanish-language crime drama created by Fernando Rovzar, who directed Hotel Cocaine. Shows from international creators always end up becoming some of my favorite series, and this one features an entire Hispanic cast and crew, so I'm very excited. I also love how Women in Blue is based on a true story. Though some elements were added or exaggerated for dramatic purposes, Women in Blue is inspired by the true stories of Mexico's first female police force.
In the 1970s, the first female police force was made up as a publicity stunt to distract the media -- this much is true, but the Apple TV+ series adds that what the government wanted to distract the public from was a serial killer haunting the streets. The cast includes Barbara Mori, Amorita Rasgado, Ximena Sarinana, and Natalia Tellez. The first two episodes premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 31, followed by one new episode weekly through the finale on Sept. 25.
Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix
I don't know about you, but I have a love-hate relationship with Netflix' Unsolved Mysteries. I love true crime and mystery, it's my favorite genre. But going in knowing that these cases remain unsolved can be stressful and often infuriating, depending on the case. On the bright side, these cases resurfacing on Netflix to a new, larger audience gives us all hope that someone who may have more information and come forward, therefore solving the often decades-long mystery.
It has been almost two years since the third season, but Unsolved Mysteries returns on Wednesday, July 31, with season 5, set to include five episodes. Volume 4 of the series is teased to include "one of the most notorious unsolved cases of all time."