The Veil watch guide: Everything to know so you don't miss a minute of the action!
When do new episodes of The Veil drop on Hulu? We share all the details you need to know!
By Sandy C.
Prepare to soak in all the action from FX's new drama, The Veil, which will exclusively stream on Hulu. Don't want to miss out? Show Snob is here to ensure you don't by sharing all you need to know, from the episode release schedule, the cast, and more!
Avoiding spoilers? Welcome! Please note there are no spoilers ahead.
The Veil stars Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan as two international spies forced to work together on a mission to save thousands of lives. The U.S. CIA and French DGSE also reluctantly put their differences aside to prevent an upcoming disaster. Moss, known as a brilliant drama actress for her work in The Handmaid's Tale and Mad Men, takes on the role of Imogen Salter, a highly experienced British spy. Imogen is tasked with bringing in Adilah (Marwan), a woman accused of being an ISIS operative.
The mission becomes even more complicated when Imogen and Adilah open up to each other. But due to their line of work, trusting doesn't come easy. Will Imogen bring Adilah in or chose to believe her? We'll need to watch The Veil to find out! And here's how to do that.
New episodes of The Veil drop Tuesdays, exclusively on Hulu
The Veil is the latest FX on Hulu series and will feature a total of six episodes. The first two episodes of the spy thriller will be available to stream on Tuesday, April 30, at 3 a.m. ET, so you may want to wait until later on in the day to watch unless you are ready to pull an all-nighter. The remaining four episodes will drop weekly until the finale on May 28. If you're more of a visual person, find the episode schedule below:
- Episode 1, titled "The Camp," streams April 30
- Episode 2, titled "Crossing the Bridge," streams April 30
- Episode 3, titled "The Asset," streams May 7
- Episode 4, titled "Declassified," streams May 14
- Episode 5, titled "Grandfather's House," streams May 21
- Episode 6, titled "The Cottage," streams May 28
The FX on Hulu series may be on the short side with only six episodes, but it hints that the story will be focused and action-packed. And with The Veil being a limited series, there are no plans for a second season. Six episodes is all we're getting, folks, so don't wait to watch this one!
The FX on Hulu series also stars Dali Benssalah, Max Peterson, and Josh Charles. The Veil is rated TV-MA, but there are no details just yet about why it received this rating. As soon as we learn more, we'll update this post. Will you be watching The Veil as soon as episodes drop on Hulu or save them for later on in the day or week? If it's the latter, be sure to avoid bumping into spoilers on social media.