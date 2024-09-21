There are 8 great shows to catch up on and stream this weekend! (Sept. 9-13)
By Sandy C.
We may be one day away from officially welcoming the fall season, but it has already arrived as far as entertainment goes. So many great new shows are available to stream; you may have missed a few over the last week, so we’re here to help!
The weekend of Sept. 20 through Sept. 22 has something for everyone, I’m talking comedy, thrillers, you name it. Do you know what you’ll be watching? For your convenience, we are listing everything on streaming this week.
For starters, the past week saw the arrival of the anticipated American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez. It premiered with the first two episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 17, on FX, with both episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day. If you fell behind, head on over to Hulu so you’re caught up by the time episode 3 is out.
Another series TV fans have been waiting for is Agatha All Along on Disney+. Our favorite evil witch is here! The first episodes are now streaming on Disney+, one episode a week will premiere going forward. For more laughs, the second season of Frasier is here, or at least the first set of episodes, go stream what you missed on Paramount+.
Need something more dark? Then head on over to Netflix to stream all episodes of Monsters: The Lyly and Erik Menendez Story. This is going to be a series everyone will be talking about when you go back to work on Monday so don’t miss out! Need more? No problem! Check out the full list below.
What to stream this weekend (Sept. 20-22)
- American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, FX and Hulu (premiered Sept. 17)
- Good Luck Guy, Prime Video (premiered Sept. 17)
- Agatha All Along, Disney+ (premiered Sept. 18)
- The Penguin, HBO and Max (premiered Sept. 19)
- Frasier season 2, Paramount+ (premiered Sept. 19)
- A Very Royal Scandal, Prime Video (premiered Sept. 19)
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix (premiered Sept. 19)
- La Maison, Apple TV+ (premeired Sept. 20)
What will you be streaming this weekend? With the fall season here, expect many more shows to come!