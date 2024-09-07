There are 8 shows to stream this weekend: What will you be watching?
By Sandy C.
Happy Saturday, Show Snobs! It's time to momentarily forget about the daily hustle and unwind with a good series on streaming. Do you know what's new? There are eight shows that dropped over the week you may have missed. From a toxic relationship, a murder mystery, and a sex scandal, What willl you be wathing?
This week saw the season 2 premiere of Tell Me Lies on Hulu, which stars Grace Van Patten as Lucy and Jackson White as Stephen, former lovers who were in a relationship made of lies and betrayal. After such a toxic and traumatizing time together, you would think Lucy and Stephen want nothing more to do with each other, but nope! Season 2 sees them both still obviously obsessed with the other. Lucy isn't great at hiding it, but Stephen acts like he couldn't care less, but his actions prove otherwise.
The first two episodes of Tell Me Lies season 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Go watch them this weekend before you fall even more behind. And if toxic relationships is what you're into (when it comes to entertainment, not real life, of course) be sure to also check out The Perfect Couple on Netflix.
All six episodes of the limited series The Perfect Couple are now streaming on Netflix. The murder mystery drama stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and others in this eat-the-rich infuriating drama. The morning of her wedding, Amelia discovers her best friend's body dead on the beach and everyone is a suspect.
On paper, The Perfect Couple seems to be the next best hit series from Netflix. But, unfortunately, it left me feeling disappointed. It had so much potential! But hey, don't take my word for it, go stream it and decide for yourself. And if you do, be sure to follow our recaps.
Don't care about Tell Me Lies season 2 or the limited series The Perfect Couple? Not to worry, there are many more options. Here are all eight new and returning shows you can stream this weekend. Be sure to let us know what you end up watching!
- Tell Me Lies season 2 on Hulu
- Slow Horses season 4 on Apple TV+
- Outlast season 2 on Netflix
- Fight Night: The Million Dollas Heist on Peacock
- The Perfect Couple on Netflix
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu
- Power Book II: Ghost on Stars