The Perfect Couple episode 3 recap: Is Will our main suspect?
By Sandy C.
Are you still with us? Netflix’s The Perfect Couple may be far from the perfect murder mystery, but it’s entertaining enough to continue watching. That said, let’s dive right in and recap the main events that take place in The Perfect Couple episode 3.
Not caught up on Netflix's latest drama? Not a problem!
In the third episode, we learn that Meritt (Meghann Fahy) met the Winbury family a year ago. She was Amelia’s (Eve Hewson) guest at a party the Winburys were hosting. Her first interaction with Tag (Liev Schreiber) is short. They introduce themselves and go on about their business. Neither appears particularly interested in the other, at least not in a romantic way. I’m sure we’ll come back to this in a later episode, but that’s all we get for now.
Now, Amelia may have signed an NDA, but she is breaking all of the rules. At least, from what I know about how NDAs work. Amelia informs the detectives about Meritt and Tag’s secret affair. Chief Carter (Michael Beach) and Detective Henry (Donna Lynne Champlin) take notes, but they are very careful about this investigation. They know that they need more evidence before bringing Tag in. The Winburys are way too rich and powerful, one wrong move from the authorities could ruin everything.
They seem to have plenty of evidence, though, especially after they learn that Meritt really was pregnant. However, things take a turn when Amelia finds Meritt’s bracelet in Will’s (Sam Nivola) belongings. So let’s chat about Will for a bit. He’s a more troubled guy than I thought he was.
Will used to have a French tutor, Mae Pratt, who we learned had an affair with Tag. Greer (Nicole Kidman) and Tag paid a good amount of money to cover this all up and make Mae disappear. Not like that, she's not dead! It is understood that they paid her to leave and never return. Will is hurt when he learns this because he and Mae were close. All of this time, Will blamed himself for Mae leaving. After learning this, Will storms off with a reluctant Chloe (Mia Isaac) in his dad’s punt boat. It’s raining and the waters are not welcoming, so I’m not sure what Will’s plan is here. He wants to run away from it all, but this isn’t going to end well.
Flashback time! Friends Will and Chloe meet up by the shore after Chloe’s work shift to share some drinks. Will gets up and leaves after he spots Meritt nearby. We don’t know what happens next because Chloe fell asleep and doesn't wake up until Will returns. He hurt his hand badly. Chloe uses her shirt to help Will. This is the bloody shirt she hid from her dad in the premiere episode. Suspicious!
The Perfect Couple episode 3 notes and bits
- Shooter is released due to Chief Carter not having anything to keep him, but Shooter is instructed not to leave the island.
- When Shooter catches up with the Winburys, he tells Greer that he didn’t tell the cops about “the money.”
- Chief Carter is listening to voicemail messages left on Meritt’s phone. One is from Benji (Billy Howle). He tells Meritt not to tell Amelia something until after the wedding.
All six episodes of The Perfect Couple are now streaming on Netflix.