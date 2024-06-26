There is no new episode of Love Island USA season 6 tonight (June 26)
By Sandy C.
Love Island USA season 6 episode 14 left audiences with not one, but three bombshells! And I mean this literally! In the final moments of the episode, new singles Cassidy, Kenny, and Nigel walked in ready to shake things up. Needless to say, fans are anxious to watch what will happen next. Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait.
New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 stream six days a week, but there are really only five new episodes each week. On Sunday nights, a special titled "Aftersun" drops, which catches fans up on what has been happening so far. "Aftersun" provides fun commentary from previously dumped islanders and other guests. So it's not exactly an episode of Love Island USA as it does not continue the story. And there are no new episodes on Wednesday nights.
The reality dating series only drops new episodes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, exclusively on Peacock. This means that we have to wait until tomorrow night (June 27) to learn who, if anyone, Cassidy, Kenny, and Nigel will pair up with. We don't know too much, but here's a little bit about the new bombshells and the drama they may case in the next few episodes.
Cassidy: First up, we have Cassidy from Miami, Florida. That's right, that's where Andrea is from, too. Will Rob show any interest in her? Unless I missed Rob, I didn't catch him in the teaser trailer for Thursday's episode. I wonder where he is at. Anyway, Cassidy is 27 years old and her goal at the villa is to come home with a dog dad to her two pups back in Miami.
Kenny: The youngest from the new arrivals is Kenny, a 24 year old from Dallas, Texas. He is confident and shared he has his eyes set on several of the women at the villa.
Nigel: Also from Texas, we have 28 year old Nigel from Houston. Much like Kenny, Nigel is convinced he'll be very popular at the villa. The teaser for the upcoming episode shows Nigel is interested in more than one woman.
When does Love Island USA season 6 episode 14 come out?
Season 6 episode 14 will stream exclusively on Peacock tomorrow night, Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. ET. If you don't have a Peacock subscription, what are you even doing? It will only set you back $5.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. If you think about it, this is on the lower end of what streaming platforms charge. You won't only get access to Love Island USA, guaranteeing a drama-packed summer for you, but you'll also be able to watch everything else the streamer has to offer.