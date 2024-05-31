Three Women on Starz is the fall show to look forward to! Here’s everything we know so far
After its Showtime axing, Three Women is set to premiere on Starz! Find out what it is and why this new series is going to be fun to watch!
Based on the 2019 novel by Lisa Taddeo, Three Women was developed by the author for Showtime as a limited series. However, in January 2023, the series was dropped despite being deep into production due to the coming merger of Paramount+ and Showtime which led to the cancellation of numerous shows.
Thankfully, Starz stepped in to complete the series. It centers around Gia (Shailene Woodley), a writer grieving her lost family who takes a road trip across America for inspiration.
Along the way, Gia meets up with three women: Lina (Betty Gilpin), an Indiana homemaker stuck in a loveless marriage who “embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life”; Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur whose open marriage to Richard (Blair Underwood) seems perfect until “two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story”; and Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a North Dakota student who “weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.”
The series appears to take an anthology approach of Gia writing out her encounters with each woman and their exploits while discussing their futures. It’s more upscale than Starz’ usual fare and now we know when it’s coming!
Who stars in Three Women?
As noted, the main stars will be Shailene Woodley, best known for the Divergent movies and Big Little Lies as Gia, DeWanda Wise as Sloane, Betty Gilpin (best known for GLOW) as Lina and Gabrielle Creevy as Maggie. Blair Underwood and John Patrick Amedori fill out the regular cast with a recurring set of characters led by Ravi Patel.
- Shailene Woodley as Gia
- DeWanda Wise as Sloane
- Betty Gilpin as Lina
- Gabrielle Creevy as Maggie
- Blair Underwood as Richard
- John Patrick Amedori as Jack
- Ravi Patel as Dr. Henry
- Austin Stowell as Aidan
- Lola Kirke as Lily
- Jason Ralph as Aaron Knodel
- Brían F. O'Byrne as Mark Wilkin
- Heather Goldenhersh as Arlene Wilkin
When does Three Women premiere?
Per TV Line, the show will premiere at midnight on Friday, Sept. 13, on the Starz app and at 10/9c that night on the traditional channel.
The show is set to have ten episodes, which is standard for Starz programming. There is a question on if this could be another case of a show stretching out the source material too far, but the fact that the author is in charge means it should be faithful to the book, but some spins on the original stories.
As much of American culture has shifted since 2019, Taddeo will likely be updating some plot points and the exploits of the women. The star power with Woodley and Gilpin, among others, should get more attention. It’s a few months off but Three Women is set to finally hit this fall and likely be one of the must-watch shows of the coming season.
Three Women premieres Friday, Sept. 13 on Starz.