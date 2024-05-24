Outlander season 7 Part 2 release month, cast, first-look photos, and more (All you need to know about season 7B)
Sassenachs! Are you as eager as me for Outlander season 7 part 2 to arrive? I can't wait to see what happens next in Jamie and Claire's story. Season 7 officially premiered on Friday, June 16, 2023 and the midseason finale was released in August a couple of months later.
Since then, we've been eagerly waiting for season 7B, aka the final eight episodes. Well, I'm sorry to say my friends but this Droughtlander is going to be a bit of a prolonged one. We still have a ways to go until the new episodes are on our screens once again. When is that going to happen? Who's going to be in Outlander season 7B? We've got all the details for you below. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back as we'll be updating any time we have new information.
Jump to:
Outlander season 7 part 2 is coming in November
When Outlander season 7 was confirmed, Starz shared that the new season would be split into two parts. That's because it's a super-sized one with a total of 16 episodes. This was due to the shorter 8-episode season 6 that was cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as actress Caitríona Balfe's pregnancy. But, now we have a super long one! The bad news is that it was split.
The second half of the season officially arrives sometime in November 2024! Unfortunately Starz hasn't shared an exact release date yet, but I'm assuming it's going to be a Friday release since part 1 aired and streamed that day. This is a pretty disappointing and much longer wait than we thought. The midseason finale, aka season 7 episode 8, dropped on Aug. 4, 2023. Now we'll have to wait more than a year for season 7B to come out. That's pretty ridiculous to be honest.
If you just can't wait to watch the new episodes, you can start tuning in at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app weekly when the final 8 episodes premiere! That's technically a Thursday night release date for those of you on the west coast, 9 p.m. PT, and Midwest - 11 p.m. CT. The show also airs on the Starz channel, though an air time is unkown at the moment. Check out a sneak peek below:
Season 7B cast
If there's anything us fans know about Outlander, it's that we never know where the story could go. At the start of the season, we were at Fraser's Ridge in North Carolina. And now, the Frasers have made their way back to Scotland after being away for so many years. Oh how great this feels! But, you never know where they're going to end up by the end of the season. Are they going to stay in Scotland, go back to North Carolina, or perhaps travel somewhere new? Everything is game when it comes to the historical drama!
Because of this, there's some characters we know we're going to see for sure based on where the story is headed, and others like those who are back at the Ridge we're not sure. I don't know if we're even going to cut back to Fraser's Ridge and what they're up to. We break down the Outlander season 7 part 2 cast as we know it for now below:
Confirmed cast members:
- Caitríona Balfe as Claire
- Sam Heughan as Jamie
- Sophie Skelton as Brianna
- Richard Rankin as Roger
- John Bell as Young Ian
- David Berry as Lord John Grey
- Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom
- Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron
- Diarmaid Murtagh as Buck MacKenzie
- Steven Cree as Ian Murray
- Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray (replaced Laura Donnelly)
- Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser
- Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie
- Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan
- Nell Hudson as Laoghaire MacKenzie MacKimmie Fraser
- Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie
One new cast member who we haven't seen yet but has been confirmed is Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock. She is a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America. Because of this, though it hasn't been confirmed, I think we'll still be checking in on the Hunters (Joey Phillips as Dr. Denzell Hunter and Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter), as well as possibly Caitlin O’ Ryan as Lizzie and Paul Gorman as Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley. Plus, there is Hugh Ross as Arch Bug to worry about.
It's already been confirmed that unfortunately César Domboy as Fergus, Lauren Lyle as Marsali, and Maria Doyle Kennedy as Aunt Jocasta will not be in the latter episodes. But, we will see Fergus and Marsali again in the eighth and final season. More on that below. First, check out some behind-the-scenes images of the cast members from part 2 below!
6 things to remember that happened in Part 1
- The Christies and the Browns: We started the season with Claire almost being convicted of murder. Thankfully, Jamie and Young Ian are able to save her. And it's thanks to Tom Christie who is actually in love with Claire. While in Wilmington, Jamie kills Richard Brown. Good riddance. In a crazy twist, Allan Christie was the father of his sister Malva's baby (he was assaulting her for years) and the one who killed her.
- Jamie and Claire at Fraser's Ridge: Wendigo Donner shows up at Fraser's Ridge wanting Claire's help to get back to his time. She doesn't want to assist him of course because he was part of Lionel Brown's gang. He finds the matches Brianna created and when he and the goonies he has with him show up, they start breaking everything including Claire's ether. This causes an explosion. He also bids life farewell, while Jamie and Claire's beloved Big House goes up in flames. Because of this, Tom Christie thought they died and he's the one who put in their obituary in the newspaper - the whole reason Brianna came back to the past in the first place in season 4.
- Jamie and Claire and the Revolution: Eventually, and after seasons of talking about it, the American Revolution arrives and Jamie and Claire end up having to take part in it. And this puts a dilemma for Jamie, who is fighting on the opposite side of his son, William Ransom. Of course William doesn't know Jamie's his biological father. And as a reminder, it's Lord John Grey who's raising this fine young man. They fight and are eventually able to leave when Jamie's cousin, Simon Fraser, who fought with the British, dies in battle. His wish was to be buried in Scotland. And that is music to the Frasers' ears. Off to Scotland they go, with Young Ian tagging along. And episode 8 ends with the three of them touching their home's waters on the ship!
- Brianna and Roger meet Buck MacKenzie: Bree and Roger end up going back to their time when their new daughter Mandy has a heart condition that can only be fixed with more advanced technology. Eventually, we see the MacKenzies remain in Scotland, purchase Lallybroch, and live quite a nice life overall. Brianna gets a job as a plant inspect and Roger teaches Gaelic at Jemmy's school. One day, Buck MacKenzie shows up. You know, the same guy who's Dougal and Geillis' illegitimate son. And the man who was the cause of Roger getting hanged in season 5. Somehow he traveled through the Stones, and we still don't know why he did and what he's doing in their time.
- The Rob Cameron dilemma: A big cliffhanger we're left with in Outlander season 7A is that Rob Cameron kidnaps Jemmy and takes him through the Stones. Roger and Buck decide to follow them, though I'm still wondering how exactly they're going to know how to do that, and Brianna stays behind with Mandy. The family is separated by space and time. Yikes!
- Introducing the Hunters (and the Arch Bug problem): Finally, we met Dr. Denzell and his sister Rachel, who though are Quakers, see the cause in the war for freedom, and joined the fight in the American Revolution to help heal those who get wounded. Rachel and Young Ian had a very steamy kiss before he left for Scotland, so I wonder where that's going! Plus, Arch Bug has a vendetta against Young Ian after he accidentally killed his wife Murdina, aka Mrs. Bug. It was all about some French gold storyline that I honestly didn't really care about. Though Young Ian apologizes and it was a mistake, this leads to Arch vowing that he'll be back when Ian has something worth taking. Another cliffhanger is that we see Arch Bug pop up to an unknowing Rachel, and perhaps he's going to do something to her to get back at Young Ian. Oh no!
What might happen next?
Starz is staying pretty hush hush about what's to come for our beloved Frasers. Even episode descriptions and a synopsis for the second half of season 7 aren't out yet. So we'll hae to wait for those at the moment. The first eight episodes have left us with plenty of questions though that season 7B needs to answer:
- Will Tom Christie appear again, or are we done with this family? (Hopefully we're done)
- Will Claire and Jamie ever go back to North Carolina, or will they make a new home in Scotland?
- Will William find out Jamie is his biological father? Will they meet again?
- The Hunters were introduced for a reason. No way it was just for the war. What role will they play going forward?
- Are Young Ian and Rachel Hunter endgame?
- How far is Arch Bug's vendetta going to go?
- What role do Laoghaire and Joan play in season 7B?
- What will the reunion be like between all the Frasers and Murrays? (I'm so excited for this!)
- How did Buck MacKenzie actually travel through the Stones, and why? He seemed to be avoiding the question and not telling the whole truth when Roger and Bree asked him about it.
- Why did Rob Cameron kidnap Jemmy? Why did he want to go back to the past? How does he know about time-travel?
- What will Brianna do now that she's alone with Mandy in the '80s?
- Are Lizzie and the Beardsley twins going to be seen again?
Will there be an Outlander season 8?
The good news is that we already know that the show has been renewed! Outlander season 8 is happening! In fact, production has already started and the cast have been in for table reads. It's really bittersweet because Starz has confirmed that the eighth season is the last season of the time-travel romance. I'm really going to miss Outlander, and don't even want to think about the day when it's over. It's seriously one of the best shows around. But, we have plenty of time to stress about that later. Right now, I'm just going to continue to bask in the excitement of what's to come next in November. Above, you can see the cast prepping for season 8! And below we shared a look at Domboy and Lyle back in costume as Fergus and Marsali!
As many of you know, the show is based on the book series by author Diana Gabaldon. She's previously said that Book 10, which she's currently working on, is going to be the last in the main novel series. Outlander season 7 has been a combination of a little bit of story left in Book 6, and then adapting Books 7 and 8. That means Outlander season 8 will be bringing the author's ninth novel, "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" to life.
I'm a show-only fan and don't know what happens in the books, so I can't tell you what we might have in store in 7B or the upcoming season 8. But I like it better that way. I don't want to be spoiled! What about you? It's not clear yet whether the creative team behind the series will ask Gabaldon about her ending and include that, as the author has previously stated she knows how her story ends, or if the show will come up with their own ending. It will be interesting to see. Below, we shared the list of Outlander books in order:
- Outlander
- Dragonfly in Amber
- Voyager
- Drums of Autumn
- The Fiery Cross
- A Breath of Snow and Ashes
- An Echo in the Bone
- Written in My Own Heart's Blood
- Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone
Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel series
Even though we're saying goodbye to Outlander and the beloved Jamie and Claire story, what's great is that the universe is expanding and we're getting a prequel series! Outlander: Blood of My Blood is going to focus on both Jamie and Claire's parents. We'll see their backstories individually, their love stories together, and get some more context into who they were.
It's loosely based on Gabaldon's prequel book. And I say loosely because the author hasn't finished writing it yet, but is currently working on it. Her novel also only focuses on Jamie's parents. But she's not going to mention Claire's. Their backstory will be more of a creation by the series' creative team. But, I do think it's in good hands. And, Gabaldon will be on board as consulting producer just like in Outlander. We shared the official synopsis below:
"Outlander: Blood of My Blood will explore the lives and relationship of Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England. "
We might actually end up getting Blood of My Blood before season 8 as work and filming began on the show before Outlander went back to production. We'll have to wait and see. The series will be a total of 10 episodes, and no release date has been shared yet. Though, we know a lot of the actors who have been cast. And many of the characters are familiar names:
- Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser, Jamie's father
- Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie, Jamie's mother
- Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp, Claire's father
- Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston, Claire's mother
- Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons
- Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie
- Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie
- Conor MacNeil as Ned Gowan
- Jhon Lumsden as Malcolm Grant
- Sara Vickers as Davina Porter, Brian's mother
- Peter Mullan as Jacob MacKenzie, Ellen's father
- Sadhb Malin as Jocasta Cameron, Ellen's sister
- Alisa Davidson as Janet MacKenzie, Ellen's sister
- Sally Messham as Mrs. Fitz
- Terence Rae as Arch Bug
- Annabelle Dowler as Lizbeth, Julia's boss
- Harry Eaton as Private Charlton, Henry's friend
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you all the updates about Outlander season 7 part 2 on Starz!