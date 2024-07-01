Tonight's Love Island USA is not an episode you want to miss! (How and what time to watch)
By Sandy C.
The drama is too much, guys! Who are we kidding? We can't get enough. Here at Show Snob, we're all about prestige television, but our guilty pleasure has got to be reality TV! And at the top of our list? Peacock's Love Island USA, of course!
Season 6 of the reality dating show on Peacock has been delivering the dose of drama we've been craving. Let's just say, this is one spicy season in more ways than one. And tonight's episode is going to be a game-changer. Before we dive into the details you need to know so you don't miss Love Island USA season 6 episode 19, here are the stats.
Dumped
In order of first to last, here are the dumbed islanders of season 6 so far.
- Coye Simons
- Hannah Smith
- Hakeem White
- Andrea Carmona
- Connor Newsum
- Cassidy Laudano
- Nigel Okafor
Season 6 couples
Coupled up, we have the following couples. As you'll notice, Liv and Rob are both single, so this makes them vulnerable. I don't know about you, though, but I sure hope they don't get together. Rob just needs to leave the island, in my personal opinion!
- Aaron and Kaylor
- JaNa and Kenny
- Leah and Miguel
- Serena and Kordell
- Nicole and Kendall
- Liv, vulnerable
- Rob, vulnerable
How to watch Love Island USA (and what time)
Are you ready for it? Love Island USA season 6 episode 19 premieres on Peacock tonight, Monday, July 1, at 9 p.m. ET. Don't have a Peacock subscription? What are you even doing? It's a necessity this summer season to keep you entertained. After all, you don't want to be out there during these hot temperatures! Bring the heat inside with Love Island, instead. A subscription will only set you back $5.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, which is on the lower end of what other platforms charge. And you won't only get access to Love Island USA, but everything else Peacock has to offer. Including shows for your kiddos to enjoy such as Sonic the Hedgehog animated series and Ninja Warrior Jr.
Will you be watching episode 19 as soon as it drops on the streamer or saving it for later on in the day? If it's later in the day or week, be sure to stay away from social media so you don't bump into any spoilers. And don't forget, Love Island USA season 6 episode 20 will premiere tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, at the same time and place.