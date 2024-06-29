Tulsa King season 2 will see Dwight having to protect his business from new threats (Watch the teaser trailer)
Tulsa King season 2 is not too far away with the series premiering Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 on Paramount+ The streamer hasn't shared an episode count just yet, though it's likely there will be nine episodes just like season 1. In the teaser trailer that offers us a first-look at the new season, it's clear that Dwight will have to protect his business, aka his Mafia empire, from new threats headed their way.
In the video, he states that "now, we have some trouble coming our way" and it cuts to newcomers Frank Grillo and Neal McDonough who are clearly going to be the troublesome ones for Dwight and his crew. And they're definitely not going to give in to this new threat. Dwight is determined to protect what he's built in Tulsa. But he's also back behind bars once again! Check out the teaser trailer below:
Paramount+ also shared the first photo, which you can see as our featured image, and the synopsis to give us a better idea of what to expect in Tulsa King season 2. We shared it below:
"In season two, Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York."
In addition to Stallone, the crime drama stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. There's two other new cast members joining the show this time around and those are Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino.
By the end of the first season, we finally learn why Dwight was sent to prison 25 years ago. When Chickie, Vince, and Armand were torturing Ripple. When Dwight gets there to stop them, the room catches on fire and he shoots Ripple who can't get out of the steel handcuffs that are attatched to the radiator. That way he doesn't burn alive and it's a somewhat more merciful death. But Dwight ends up getting arrested for his murder, and that's why he spent all that time in prison.
The threat of Waltrip finally comes to an end, and Dwight is able to shoot him. So, goodbye Caolan Waltrip. Stacy is able to get her job back at the ATF, but only after handing over the flash drive that proves Dwight provided her with $1 million for her. Unfortunately she basically stabs Dwight in the back and does give it to police. And so, he's arrested for the second time in his life for attempting to bribe a federal agent. Oh, and the bar has reopened!
Tulsa King is created and executive produced by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan. And just like his other series, the first season of Tulsa King will be making its debut on broadcast starting Sunday, July 14. If you're in the mood to rewatch season 1 on television, you can do so via CBS. Will you be checking it out?
Tulsa King season 2 premieres Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 on Paramount+.