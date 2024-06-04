TV rewind: 4 shows you may have missed in May 2024
By Sandy C.
The month of May 2024 is over and it was a great one for TV fanatics! Which shows did you catch on streaming? Do you have any favorites? What were the biggest releases of the month? Let's rewind?
May 2024 gave us more episodes of Under the Bridge (an April favorite), it brought back the Netflix mega hit series Bridgerton, and the long awaited second season of Interview with the Vampire premiered on AMC. All in all, it was a great month! But you likely already knew about these three shows, they are the biggest releases of May 2024, so of course you didn't miss it. What we are here to share are must-watch shows that may have flown over your radar due to the most anticipated releases.
4 shows on streaming you may have missed in May 2024
Dark Matter on Apple TV+
When Dark Matter is on, we listen! This is not a series to pick up if you are searching for something to simply play in the background. You're going to need to pay attention to keep up. But trust me, it is very well worth it. If you haven't watched Apple TV+'s sci-fi drama, you're missing out!
Dark Matter premiered on May 8 and follows Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a professor at a small college in Chicago happily living with his wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) and son Charlie (Oakes Fegley). At the time of this writing, there are five episodes of Dark Matter streaming on Apple TV+, and four more to go! Instead of catching up, I would save this show to enjoy over a long weekend or two when it wraps up.
Love Undercover on Peacock
Love Undercover on Peacock is Ted Lasso (but not as cheery) meets Love is Blind (without hiding looks). The reality dating show follows five rich and famous stars in their search for true love. They go on a series of dates hoping to find a partner who loves them for who they are and not for money or fame. This sounds impossible, doesn't it? That's why the catch is that the men are international soccer stars and the women have no idea what they really do for a living. All 10 episodes of Love Undercover are available to stream on Peacock.
The Kardashians on Hulu
Can you believe it? The Kardashians on Hulu, featuring one of the world's most famous families, swooped in right under the radar of most viewers. Partially to blame, there are the other shows that dropped around this time, including Bridgerton on Netflix and Interview with the Vampire. But I'm also willing to bet that the hype surrounding the Kardashian-Jenner clan is simply not what it used to be. Not to mention, the Hulu reality series has failed to bring on the drama. We get a look inside the biggest scandals concerning the family, but this is coming in months and months after it happened. And do we really get the full scoop? It's just not what it used to be. Each season, we are promised the tea, only for it to be served lukewarm.
To be fair, The Kardashians season 5 dropped on May 23, so there are still plenty of episodes ahead that may change our mind. This is why we are including it on this list.
Eric on Netflix
Finally, sneaking in at the beginning of the month we have Eric on Netflix. Now, this one is a tear-jerker, folks! It's also only six episodes, so Eric is perfect if you are searching for a series on the shorter side. But make no mistake, it's a great story. Eric follows Vincent, a puppeteer dealing with a few issues that cause him to be a neglectful father and husband. When Vincent's son Edgar goes missing, he snaps back to reality determined to do whatever it takes to find his son. Remembering how much Edgar loved a drawing, Vincent creates a giant puppet out of it, hoping that Edgar sees it on television and encourage his son to come back home.