TV Rewind: 5 shows on streaming you may have missed in April 2024
Did you catch all the shows that premiered over the month of April 2024? Here are five you may have missed to add to your to-watch list.
By Sandy C.
The month of April 2024 is coming to an end. But before the doors close, are there any shows on streaming that premiered over the month of April that you missed? What were the greatest releases of the month? Let's rewind!
April 2024 was very generous to the world of streaming. Max's Quiet on Set was all people talked about for weeks! The highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off, Knuckles, premiered on Paramount+. American Horror Story: Delicate - Part 2 arrived on FX. And, of course, we can't forget about Prime Video's Fallout. But what about the lesser-known shows? The streaming series that was clouded over the overrated hits? Did the month of April 2024 give us a must-watch that went under the radar?
5 shows on streaming you may have missed in April 2024
The Sympathizer on HBO
The Sympathizer premiered on HBO on April 14. The miniseries will include a total of seven episodes, with one dropping each week. So if you are searching for a series to watch that you can catch up to before the finale, The Sympathizer is one we strongly recommend! And since this is a miniseries, it means there will not be another season, so you are not commiting to a long-term show.
Starring Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Sandra Oh, and Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer is based on the novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The story focuses on Captain (Hoa Xuande), a North Vietnamese spy who believes his spying days are over when he is forced to flee to the United States and live as a refugee in Los Angeles. However, a new mission has just begun as it is revealed this was all just part of a bigger plan. Will Captain stay loyal to his team or the new people in his life? Episodes 1-3 are now streaming on Max. Here is the schedule for the remaining four episodes, all dropping on HBO (and the streaming platform Max) at 9 p.m. ET on the noted dates:
- Episode 4, "Give Us Some Good Lines" out on May 5
- Episode 5, "All for One" out on May 12
- Episode 6, episode title TBA, out on May 19
- Episode 7, episode title TBA, out on May 26
Under the Bridge on Hulu
Want another show you still have time to catch up to? Tune in Wednesdays on Hulu to catch Under the Bridge. At the time of this writing (April 28), there are only three episodes of the true crime drama streaming on Hulu. Will you be able to watch all three ahead of the release of episode 4 (to drop May 1)?
Under the Bridge is a chilling series inspired by the true crime case of Reena Virk, a young girl who was murdered by those she considered her friends. Though the Hulu series takes from Rebecca Godfrey's novel that covers Reena Virk's murder, Under the Bridge features plenty of twists and turns, often exaggerating and creating characters and storylines. That said, even if you are familiar with the heartbreaking murder of Reena Virk, you'll likely enjoy the limited series. Here's the episode release schedule for the remaining five episodes:
- Episode 4, "Beautiful British Columbia," out on May 1
- Episode 5, "When the Heat Comes Down," out on May 8
- Episode 6, "In the Water They Sink the Same," out on May 15
- Episode 7, "Three and Seven," out on May 22
- Episode 8, "Mercy Alone," out on May 29
Orlando Bloom: To The Edge on Peacock
Who here is searching for adventure? If this is you, chances are that you'll find what you are looking by watching Orlando Bloom: To The Edge. Following in the footsteps of Zac Effron and Chris Hemsworth, Orlando Bloom is seeking thrills of his own in the three-part docuseries To The Edge, streaming exclusively on Peacock.
All episodes of Orlando Bloom: To The Edge are available to stream now, but since there are only three parts, it's not an overwhelming show to take on. In To The Edge, Bloom brings audiences along with him on a physical, mental, and spiritual journey of self-discovery. The actor takes on free diving, rock climbing, and other extreme sports that will push him to the edge, testing his limits.
Them: The Scare on Prime Video
If Orlando Bloom: To the Edge isn't providing the thrills you seek, Them: The Scare on Prime Video should do the trick -- and then some! That's right, this list would not be complete without a horror series recommendation, and Them: The Scare seems to have fallen under the radar of most viewers. This is the second season of the black horror anthology series, so though you don't need to watch the first season to understand The Scare, we highly suggest you do!
In the second installment, audiences are transported to Los Angeles in the 1990s. The story follows Dawn Reeve (portrayed by Deborah Ayorinde), a detective who takes on a chilling murder case that rocks the city. Things take an even darker turn when Dawn grows close to figuring out the case as "sinister forces" begin to haunt her home. If you're not afraid to commit to a new series, all 10 episodes of Them: The Scare are available to stream on Prime Video.
Mary and George on Starz
Do you love historical dramas (fiction or not)? Are you counting down the days until Bridgerton returns? Watch Mary and George on Starz to get your temporary fix! Based on Benjamin Woolley's 2017 non-fiction book The King's Assassin, the Starz series centers on the affair between James VI and George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham.
Now, I'm not afraid to admit that I have not watched Mary and George myself, and I likely never will. Historical dramas are simply not my thing or genre of choice. But hey, if you or someone you know can't get enough, suggest they watch Mary and George on Starz. The series features a star-studded cast that includes Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine. All episodes are available on Starz.