Two more stars join Peacock's All Her Fault: Everything to know about the thriller
By Sandy C.
Peacock’s All Her Fault has added Dakota Fanning and Abby Elliot to its cast, making fans even more excited about the upcoming thriller. What else do we know so far about the series?
On Aug. 7, Variety report that actors Dakota Fanning and Abby Elliot will be starring in the thriller-series All Her Fault on Peacock. The streamer may not offer a library with as many options as Netflix or Hulu, but it is definitely not a platform you want to sleep on. After all, it’s all about quality over quantity, wouldn’t you agree?
That said, Peacock has given subscribers some fantastic originals such as The Traitors, One of us is Lying, Bel-Air, Dr. Death, and Poker Face. Do you have a favorite Peacock series? Up next, Peacock will release All Her Fault, which is based on Andrea Mara’s novel of the same name. The story follows Marissa Irvine, a young mother picking up her son, Milo, from a playdate. When Marissa arrives at the home she left Milo at, she is horrified to learn that Milo isn’t there. In fact, the people she left Milo with don’t live there. It’s like this all never happened. But where is Marissa’s son?
A search for Milo ensues and one can only imagine how Marissa must be feeling. In her desperate search for her son, Marissa uncovers dark and disturbing secrets surrounding the community. Have you read the novel? I would still expect plenty of surprises as book adaptations are known to feature plenty of surprises instead of following a story page by page.
In addition to Fanning and Elliot, All Her Fault also stars Sarah Snook, Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis, and Michael Pena. The source shares that Fanning will be playing a character named Jenny, and Elliot is set to portray a character named Lia. The role of Marissa is Snook’s. Lacy is playing Peter, Lillis will be Carrie, and Pena stars as Detective McConville.
At the time of this writing, we don’t have a release date for All Her Fault as it is still too early to know. I expect we’ll get more casting updates soon followed by a filming date before a release date is announced. Of course, as soon as we learn when All Her Fault will arrive (or any other updates) you’ll be the first to know!