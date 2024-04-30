Under the Bridge episode 4 preview: Here's what time you can start watching and what to expect
The gripping mystery continues in Under the Bridge episode 4, "Beautiful British Columbia," releasing on Hulu on May 1.
Under the Bridge continues this week with its fourth episode, which based on the preview looks to be a throwback episode taking us back to the '70s. So much has happened in just three episodes, with so many twists and turns it's hard to predict what'll happen next.
The gripping drama based on the true crime book by Rebecca Godfrey follows the disappearance and murder of a teenager named Reena Virk in Victoria, British Columbia. As police, including Cam Bentland (played by Lily Gladstone), investigate what happened to Reena, writer Rebecca Godfrey (played by Riley Keough) comes back home and begins doing her own digging for a book she's writing. Under the Bridge does a great job keeping you hooked as it introduces potential suspects only to shoot them down soon after to throw you off the scent of the truth.
What really happened to Reena? We'll find out by the end of the season. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let's discuss episode 4, "Beautiful British Columbia."
Under the Bridge episode 4 release date and time
Under the Bridge releases a new episode once a week on Wednesdays, meaning episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, May 1. As for the time of release, that will depend on where you're located, of course. Typically, Hulu releases new episodes at 12:00 a.m. ET, meaning those on the East Coast will have to stay up until midnight tonight to watch the new episode. Those on the West Coast, however, are lucky in that episode 4 will be released on Hulu on Tuesday, April 30 at 9:00 p.m. PT. Viewers in the Central Time Zone can watch episode 4 tonight at 11:00 p.m. CT.
Anyone else counting down the hours until they can watch the new episode of Under the Bridge? Seriously, this show is so captivating.
Episode 3 recap
Need a refresher on the third episode, titled "Blood Oath"? Look no further! We get multiple flashbacks in episode 3 that reveal how Reena became friends with Josephine's crew. Although Reena seemed less mature than the group of girls from the start, Josephine took a liking to her, even sticking up for her against her friend Kelly. Reena particularly got really close with Dusty, hanging out in a one-on-one setting multiple times. We also see how Josephine created her CMC gang, taking a blood oath with Kelly, hence the name of the episode. Reena's parents didn't love the fact that she was hanging out with this group all the time, and Reena invited them over for dinner so her parents could meet them.
So what went so wrong between the girls? I'm sure future episodes will reveal it all.
Reena's family has to be notified of her death in episode 3, which is absolutely heartbreaking. They're shocked, considering Cam assured them Reena must be alive, and her mom goes to the morgue to identify her body.
Cam and Rebecca's relationship is explored further in episode 3, and we find out they had a thing back in the day — a thing that might've been very serious. Rebecca ultimately decides to tell Cam that Josephine confessed to murdering Reena, but Cam knows that can't be true because she was back at Seven Oaks in time for her midnight curfew. Josephine is lying for some reason.
Cam gets distressing news about Reena's father in the form of a case file, which the family denies. We don't know what it is yet, but the episode 4 synopsis has me thinking we'll find out this week. Episode 3 ends with a major cliffhanger as Josephine finds Reena's boots in Kelly's closet. "I did it for you," Kelly tells Josephine. So now Kelly is taking responsibility for Reena's murder?! What is the truth?!
Episode 4 synopsis and clip
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Hulu drops their episode previews on YouTube, but we do have a synopsis to share for episode 4 which you can analyze here:
"In 1979, Suman and Manjit fall in love, setting into motion a series of events that will change their lives forever; in 1997, the Seven Oaks girls go to the Virk house for a dinner to remember, leading to the shocking revelation of Manjit's secret."
"Beautiful British Columbia" will explore Reena's parents' love story back in the late '70s, likely showing how they met and got together. I'm interested to find out how their origin story as a couple directly connects to Reena's murder, if at all. As the synopsis also promises, we'll be getting to see what happened when Josephine and the girls came over to Reena's for dinner, which will lead to the reveal of what Manjit did.
Hulu has uploaded a clip from episode 4, which you can watch below (unless you're avoiding any and all spoilers.) The clip shows a 3-minute-13-second scene of the dinner, which is unsurprisingly tension-filled.
I can't wait to see what new revelations and twists Under the Bridge episode 4 will bring! Fortunately, we don't have long now to find out. Stream new episodes every Wednesday on Hulu.