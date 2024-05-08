Under the Bridge episode 5 recap: When the Heat Comes Down reveals the true
By Sandy C.
Under the Bridge episode 5, titled " When the Heat Comes Down," is now streaming on Hulu. The latest chapter in the true crime drama revealed Reena's killer, but that's not all viewers learned. Let's recap the biggest moments from "When the Heat Comes Down."
Spoiler alert! Please note there are significant spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on Hulu's Under the Bridge. Go stream episode 5 before reading ahead.
Wow, what an episode! The Hulu series sure does tug at your every emotion, doesn't it? Even though audiences are made aware that some characters and side stories were created for dramatic purposes, the heart of the story is based on the real heartbreaking case of Reena Virk.
Kelly's history of violence comes to light
In "When the Heat Comes Down," Reena (Vritika Gupta) is living at Seven Oaks with the girls she so desperately wants acceptance from. Surprisingly, we get to see a completely different side of Jo (Chloe Guidry). The troubled teen visits Reena's room, telling her that the first night at Seven Oaks is always the toughest. This is actually very nice of Jo, which isn't like her. Jo and Reena go on to have a rather fun night.
The following morning, Jo isn't as kind to Reena. Jo is back to being a bully, going as far as not letting Reena sit with her and Kelly (Izzy Gaspersz). What has changed? Audiences realize that it is Kelly who influences Jo to be cruel to Reena. This isn't to say that Jo isn't a mean girl, but Kelly is revealed to be the mastermind of the group, whether Jo realizes it or not.
Throughout the episode, viewers learn even more about Kelly. She has a history of violence, and it seems Kelly has never suffered any consequences for her actions thanks to her influential family. Kelly also appears to have absolutely no remorse for her actions.
Kelly makes an anonymous call to the police to say that Warren Glowatski (Javon "Wanna" Walton) is the one who killed Reena. She gets Jo and Dusty to make the same call. However, Officer Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone) is on to Kelly. Cam tries to get Dusty (Aiyana Goodfellow) to confess, but she doesn't budge.
Meanwhile, as the girls are calling the cops to report Warren as the person responsible for Reena's death, Warren is sharing his side of the story with Rebecca (Riley Keough). Rebecca seems to be bonding with Warren, and I have a feeling it's because of her late brother. Rebecca misses her brother and feels guilty about his death. I feel as if Rebecca sees Warren as someone she needs to protect, the way she should have protected her brother.
Dusty, you're in danger, girl!
Another character we learned a little more about is Dusty. The details on how she ended up at Seven Oaks when she has an older sibling aren't clear, but we know it was violent and that Dusty threatened her niece. Still, Dusty is just trying to get away from it all. Dusty visits her sister to try and convince her to move in with her again. And what does Dusty's sister do? Calls the cops on her. It's sad to see. Sure, these girls have a dark history, but imagine how different things would be if someone gave them a second chance.
Jo watches as Officer Cam drops off Dusty at Seven Oaks and immediately grows suspicious of her. After Dusty punches Kelly in the face for mocking Reena, Jo tells Kelly that they need to do something about Dusty. That does not sound good!
Under the Bridge episode 6 is titled "In the Water They Sink the Same," and it will stream on Hulu next Wednesday, May 15. Don't miss it!