Under the Bridge episode 7 recap: How Rebecca is the unsuspecting villain
By Sandy C.
Under the Bridge episode 7 is maddening and frustrating as the injustice of it all begins to hit. The teens involved in the assault and murder of Reena Virk may have all been arrested, but that does not mean justice will be served. Brace yourselves for more heartache!
Before you read ahead, please note that there are significant spoilers if you have not watched Under the Bridge episode 7, “Three and Seven.” Go stream it on Hulu before continuing.
Oh, Rebecca. Who would have thought she’d be one of the biggest villains in Under the Bridge? From the beginning, the Hulu crime drama has been testing our humanity. What do we think about Reena? Would this case been taken more seriously if Reena looked differently? Another race, perhaps? I want to say audiences all passed the humanity check – because Rebecca sure didn’t. Rebecca first wanted to cover the troubled girls of her town for her book. Later, she said the focus would be Reena Virk’s murder. But from what Rebecca’s father got to read, it’s all about Warren.
I truly don’t understand Rebecca at all. I get that she sees Warren as a young boy who is alone and in need of support, but this is where the similarities stop between Warren and Gabe (Rebecca’s late brother). Instead of being there for Gabe, Rebecca was part of the reason why Gabe was so depressed, she contributed by bullying him. Now, how does this relate to Warren? Your guess is as good as mine!
Am I the only one who thought things were about to turn around when Rebecca went to speak with Reena’s family. The latter points out that, for a book about Reena, there’s little to nothing about her. The Virks also call out Rebecca for not taking the time to get to know Reena. But did this open Rebecca’s eyes? Not quite.
Rebecca continues to make our jaws drop when she embraces Warren after his sentencing. This shocks the Virks. Even Cam is too disgusted with Rebecca to look at her. Seriously, Rebecca, let it go! At this point, Rebecca’s obsession with Warren is creepy. As a journalist and writer, Rebecca could have helped solve Reena’s case sooner. Or, at the very least, give Reena justice by sharing her story and ensuring people never forget the teen.
Note: I know the series adaptation is not an exact copy. Hulu’s Under the Bridge added characters and created side stories for dramatic purposes. That said, what I write about Rebecca is only based on the character, and not the author of the book the series is known for.