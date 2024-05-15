Under the Bridge episode 6 recap: Does In the Water They Sink the Same give audiences hope for justice?
By Sandy C.
Spoiler alert! Under the Bridge episode 6 is a packed one so we are diving right into it, folks! If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Hulu's crime drama, go stream it before reading on.
Hulu has released the latest chapter of its crime drama, Under the Bridge. Episode 6 is titled "In the Water They Sink the Same," which instantly sends a chill up our spine! It's a cruel title, one that makes us think of Kelly. Towards the end of last week's episode, "When the Heat Comes Down," all signs pointed to Dusty becoming Kelly's next victim. Meanwhile, Rebecca is on her way to losing Cam's trust. Let's recap the biggest moments from "In the Water They Sink the Same."
Final spoiler warning!
Rebecca & Cam & Gabe
"In the Water They Sink the Same" kicks off by taking audiences to the day Rebecca's brother, Gabe, died. Let's just say, Rebecca's last words to her brother were not kind. In fact, the way Rebecca treated Gabe that day is probably what pushed him over the edge. Literally. Though it is not said, it is implied that Gabe committed s*icide. This gives us all a much better understanding of why Rebecca has not been okay ever since, and why she wants to protect Warren so badly.
The opening scene also gives us a look into the relationship between Cam and Rebecca when they were teens. Rebecca's story is finally starting to make sense, but does it need to? I felt like it took away from Reena's case, but we are trusting the process! I'll tell you one thing, though, this whole segment was heartbreaking to watch and probably the most depressing so far.
It all comes crashing down
Jo, Kelly, and Dusty run into Reena's mom, Suman, at the grocery store. Kelly decides to twist the knife by telling Suman that she wishes she had been with Reena to help her. This is when Suman realizes that the girls are the ones who killed Reena. Infuriated by the lack of support from police, Raj (Reena's uncle) and Suman decide to take matters into their own hands. But on their way to Kelly's to try and get her to confess, Suman and Raj realize it's not the right thing to do.
Back to Jo, Kelly, and Dusty. The trio pretends to go to the dance, but Kelly and Jo's plan is to kill Dusty. Kelly and Jo convince Dusty that the best thing she can do is k*ll herself by standing on the train tracks as a train quickly approaches. Having no one on her side, Dusty accepts. Luckily, Jo has a last-minute change of heart and pulls Dusty out of danger just in time.
While this is going on, the police get Samara, Warren's girlfriend, to tell them what she knows about what happened to Reena. As much as Samara loves Warren, she knows that the right thing to do is tell the truth. After Samara tells Cam and Roy that it was both Warren and Kelly who killed Reena, the police find the victim's shoes in Kelly's closet.
Knowing he has to come forward, Warren takes responsibility for his part and goes to the high school dance where he knows police are waiting to arrest him. The police also arrest several of the teens who assaulted Reena. Jo and Dusty are arrested for "assault and accessory to murder." Kelly, however, is told she is being arrested for the murder.
After this episode, there are only two left! Whether you have looked into Reena Virk's case or not, it's going to be interesting to see how the Hulu series decides to wrap things up. Under the Bridge episode 7, titled "Three and Seven," will premiere next Wednesday, May 22, on Hulu.