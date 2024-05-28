Under the Bridge series finale preview: When and what time to watch the intense final episode
By Sandy C.
Under the Bridge on Hulu has been captivating audiences since its premiere episode. It is based on the true story of Reena Virk's murder, a young girl who was brutally killed by those she considered her friends. The case shook Canada in 1997 and was covered in Rebecca Godfrey's book of the same name, which is what the Hulu drama follows. But even if you are familiar with the case, Hulu has added plenty of twists, characters, and side stories to keep audiences on their toes.
All that said, if you are not watching Under the Bridge on Hulu, you're missing out! By now, it is too late to watch the series before the finale, but you can still binge-watch it over the summer -- I highly recommend it.
Spoiler alert! We do tease what's to come in the finale, so there are spoilers ahead if you are not caught up. Go watch the episodes before reading ahead.
The Under the Bridge series finale is May 29
In Under the Bridge episode 8 is titled "Mercy Alone," and it is the series finale! That's right, there are only eight episodes in the limited series. And since this is a limited series, there won't be a second season. However, I hope that Hulu continues to release similar, groundbreaking shows.
"Mercy Alone" is the epic, intense conclusion to Reena Virk's murder case. The trial is one that'll have you on the edge of your seat, as well as make you angry. Remember, there's no happy ending here. After watching the series finale, be sure to read up on the real case to compare facts with fiction. But just like the series, the real conclusion is more upsetting than anything else.
Other than the trial and verdict, the finale will also give us a little more backstory on Cam. As for Rebecca, she'll have a change of heart and do the right thing. But is it too late? There's only one way to find out! And that's to watch.
How and what time to watch
Under the Bridge episode 8, titled "Mercy Alone," is available to stream on May 29 at approximately 12 a.m. exclusively on Hulu. To watch, you'll need a subscription to Hulu. And if you ask me, it is more than worth it. Not only will you have access to original content such as Under the Bridge, but Hulu is also the streaming home to a lot of network favorites. If you are not able to tune in at this time, you can always stream the episode (and all others before it) later on in the day or week.