We can't wait for this onscreen reunion! David Henrie teases Wizards Beyond Waverly Place with Selena Gomez
The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place series, a follow-up to the Disney Channel hit Wizards of Waverly Place, may not have a release date yet. But, that doesn't mean we're not thinking about the show or that teases aren't starting to come out. We do know that the highly-anticipated sitcom is set to come out sometime in 2024 on Disney Channel and Disney+. While we wait, Justin Russo actor David Henrie is teasing what it was like to work with his onscreen sister Selena Gomez (Alex Russo) again!
“It was awesome. We didn’t want it to end. It was great,” Henrie told Us Weekly in an interview. “She’s so good. She has such a quick wit that’s only gotten stronger.” He added, “we have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fan of the original show, and they’re really touching, and they went really well. So, I’m excited for you to see it.”
I mean does that just get you stoked, or what!? I think this new series is going to be great for the younger generation who might be introduced to these characters and the universe for the first time. But this is definitely a treat for those of us who grew up on Wizards of Waverly Place, giving Beyond Waverly Place a strong note of nostalgia for us. I can't wait to see Alex and Justin together again!
Even if it is just for one episode. Gomez is set to only appear in the first episode, though she is executive producing the whole production with Henrie. Another familiar face who will be popping up is David DeLuise who is Alex and Justin's dad, Jerry, as well as Maria Canals-Barrera as their mother Theresa. I'm sure the series will have some more familiar faces come in that will make for some nice surprises. Though who are some of the new cast members we'll meet?
That would be Mimi Gianopulos as Justin’s wife Giada, Alkaio Thiele and Max Matenko as their sons Roman and Milo respectively, and Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie who is "a young wizard who seeks out Justin (now a mortal) to help save the Wizard World," per the news outlet. Very interesting. And guess who brings Billie over to Justin in the first place? That would be his sister, Alex!
Per the synopsis of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Justin is now living a mortal life with his family and has lost his powers somehow. Henrie teased to Us Weekly that he may have been forced to give up his magic. I am intrigued! So when Alex and Billie show up, he realizes he's going to have to get back into the magical side of himself to mentor Billie while also taking care of his normal everyday life with his family. But still, the future of the Wizard World is at stake. Ooh! Check out some of the first on-set images below.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Wizards Beyond Waverly Place coming to Disney Channel and Disney+.