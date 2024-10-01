We don't know what her role is yet, but Leighton Meester in The Buccaneers season 2 is the perfect casting
If you're a fan of drama, drama, and more drama, as well as historical shows like Bridgerton and The Gilded Age, then you probably became an instant fan of The Buccaneers on Apple TV+ when the series first debuted in 2023. I was certainly in that boat! The twists and turns in the story really managed to surprise me, and I can't wait for The Buccaneers season 2.
A little over a month following the premiere of the historical drama, Apple TV+ shared that it was renewed for a second season. Since then, news and updates have been scarce. Filming began this past summer, but no release date has been shared yet. Though we do have one exciting update now!
Per TVLine, Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester has been cast to play an undisclosed role in The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+. We literally know nothing about her character yet, but I just already know that this is the perfect casting. She's going to bring such a nuance and fresh feel to the already great show.
I have a theory, and this might be wrong. But it's fun to make predictions! Is it just me or does Meester kind of look a bit like Christina Hendricks, who plays Patricia "Patti" St. George, Nan's mother? I don't know. I see some similarities between the two talented actresses. Maybe Meester's character is Patti's sister or a relative? I'm sure with bringing the star on board she's going to be in a major role and connected to some of the more central characters. I'm so intrigued!
TVLine also shared the synopsis of the second season! If you remember by the end of season 1, there were lots of cliffhangers we were left with. The biggest is surrounding Nan, who marries Theo despite her love for Guy. The man she really loves runs away with Jinny to help her get away from her abusive husband, James. Plus, Nan's biological mother - whoever she is - pops up. Wait, what if Meester is going to play Nan's mom!? Hmm. It's all theories right now. But here's what we do know about the season, per the news outlet:
"The Buccaneers are no longer the invaders – England is their home. In fact they’re practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front-page, wanted for the kidnap of her unborn child,” the description continues. “All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths… themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast."
The Buccaneers stars Kristine Froseth as Nan, Hendricks as Patti, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, Alisha Boe as Conchita, Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny, Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable.
