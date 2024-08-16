[SPOILER] went home on Big Brother tonight, marking the fourth evictee of season 26
By Diana Nosa
In many ways, Quinn Martin's Deep Fake Head of Household flopped since he wasn't able to keep Tucker Des Lauriers on the block. But when all seemed lost this week, Quinn thought it best to take a stab at Tucker's game by choosing to renominate Tucker's number-one ally, Rubina Bernabe.
Little does Quinn know, however, his Deep Fake HOH may have made things worse for his alliance and his team because Kimo Apaka has been pulling strings to take down the major alliance, The Collective, by trying to flip the house to send home Cedric Hodges instead.
With Makensy Manbeck, Cedric Hodges, and Rubina Bernabe on the block and the BBAI Arena being the last chance for any of these three houseguests to save themselves, who will go home?
Here's what went down during tonight's live eviction episode of Big Brother season 26!
Cedric Hodges becomes the fourth evictee of Big Brother season 26
During this week's BBAI Arena, Makensy, Cedric, and Rubina competed in "Upload, Download." Here, each houseguest had five large spheres that they had to roll up the ramp to get into a blue area. Once all five larger spheres were in place, they had to then use smaller spheres to knock the larger spheres down the ramp.
The battle was neck and neck, as each houseguest gave it their all to ensure they had the spheres where they needed to go. Rubina was very close to victory, however, by a small millisecond, Makensy pulled through and won the BBAI Arena competition.
With Cedric and Rubina still on the block, it was now time to see whether the house would stick by Quinn's side to send home Rubina or flip, doing Kimo's bidding to send home Cedric.
Here are how the live eviction votes went (excluding Quinn and Angela who were the "HOHs" for the week) :
Houseguest
Vote (Cedric or Rubina)
Tucker Des Lauriers
Cedric
Makensy Manbeck
Cedric
Quinn Martin
No Vote (Deep Fake HOH)
Leah Peters
Cedric
Kimo Apaka
Cedric
Chelsie Braham
Rubina
T'Kor Clottey
Cedric
Brooklyn Rivera
Rubina
Cam Sullivan-Brown
Rubina
Joseph Rodriguez
Cedric
By a vote of 6 to 3, Cedric was voted out the house.
Perhaps Cedric's mistake was thinking that he had the numbers when, in reality, the house seemed to be changing their mind every single second. In the end, Cedric's Big Brother journey came to an end, becoming the fourth evictee of season 26.
With the house in tatters, emotionally distraught over having to choose between two beloved houseguests, a rollercoaster ride of a week is in store. What will happen? All we can say is expect the unexpected.
Catch new episodes of Big Brother season 26 every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening on CBS!