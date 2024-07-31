What time is Big Brother on tonight? (July 31, 2024)
By Diana Nosa
Chelsie, our new Head of Household (HOH) this week, has nominated Kenney Kelley, Angela Murray, and Lisa Weintraub for eviction. But for one of these houseguests, their game isn't over just yet, as the Golden Power of Veto is up for grabs and may grant one of the houseguests to pull either themselves (or someone on the block) safety for another week.
There's a lot in store for tonight. So much so that we don't want you missing out on a single second! To catch all the drama, be sure to head to CBS tonight, July 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET to see the latest episode of Big Brother season 26!
Curious to know what will go down in just a few more hours? You've come to right place because we have all the details you're dying to know!
Episode 7 to show an epic competition between three houseguests
Even though one of Chelsie's nominations is likely to go home this week, the game is far from over since each houseguest has two more chances to secure their safety; one of which is the Power of Veto.
The competition for week 2's Power of Veto is slated to be one of the most nail-biting competitions so far because each houseguest on the block is fighting not just for their lives but for the votes if they aren't fortunate enough to win the Veto. And if one of them is fortunate enough to win the Veto, the remaining houseguests on the block won't be the only ones sweating since Chelsie will have to expose her cards once again to put up a renomination.
In addition to the Veto competition, fans are in for a neat treat since there's a ton of drama brewing in the house, most of which centers around Angela Murray and her disdain for a couple of her fellow houseguests. Also, with more alliances being formed and crumbling just as fast, tensions are starting to rise and loyalty is being questioned.
What mess have these houseguests found themselves in? And what will they do to ensure their social game doesn't cause them to go home prematurely? Only time will tell!
Once again, tonight's episode isn't one you want to miss. Be sure to head to CBS tonight, July 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET to see a brand-new episode of Big Brother season 26. And if you can't catch tonight's episode, head to Paramount+ the next day to see everything you missed.