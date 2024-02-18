It all ends tonight! Here's what time to watch the True Detective: Night Country finale
True Detective: Night Country comes to a close tonight with episode 6.
We've officially reached the end of True Detective: Night Country. After five years, the acclaimed HBO drama returned in January, proving there's still an audience for gripping mystery. This time around, original showrunner Nic Pizzolatto took a backseat to executive produce, with Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid) filling in as director, co-writer, and showrunner. There have been highs and lows to the latest installment, but above all, I just really want to see how it concludes.
The finale, episode 6 of True Detective: Night Country, premieres tonight on HBO and we'd definitely recommend checking it out live so you can avoid getting spoiled by the internet. There are still several loose ends to be tied up and I'm assuming we'll finally be getting confirmed answers on who killed Annie and what happened to the Tsalal men. Ready for what'll hopefully be an eventful night of television? After the unexpected ending to episode 5, I'm eager to see what'll happen next!
True Detective: Night Country episode 6 release date and time
Though last week's episode of True Detective: Night Country dropped on Max a few days early so as not to compete with the Super Bowl, that isn't the case with the finale. The sixth and final episode airs tonight, Sunday, Feb. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET. You can catch the episode live two ways — either through the channel HBO or through its streaming service Max. Both options will be available at 9:00 p.m. ET. Of course, if you're streaming, the episode will be there for you to watch (and rewatch) at any time after its premiere.
As for linear viewers, the True Detective: Night Country finale will have an encore airing after the 9:00 p.m. ET premiere at 11:40 p.m. ET, according to HBO's schedule. The episode will air another time at 1:00 a.m. ET Monday morning. Though previous episodes of the season have been around the one-hour mark, episode 6 will run longer at one hour and 20 minutes. HBO would usually air more encores of the episode, however, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will also air episodes tonight.
Episode 6 release time by time zones
Not tuning in from the East Coast and unsure what time the True Detective: Night Country finale will be released near you? Don't worry! We've broken down the premiere time by the major time zones that HBO and Max are available below. We recommend heading to HBO's list of Max locations here to find out if you can access the streamer. Unfortunately, it's not available worldwide.
- Pacific Time Zone: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 18
- Central Time Zone: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 18
- Eastern Time Zone: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 18
- Atlantic Standard Time: 10:00 p.m. GMT-4 on Sunday, Feb. 18
- Brasilia Standard Time: 11:00 p.m. GMT-3 on Sunday, Feb. 18
- Argentina Standard Time: 11:00 p.m. GMT-3 on Sunday, Feb. 18
- Central European Standard Time: 3:00 a.m. GMT+1 on Monday, Feb. 19
If you can access Max but don't currently have a subscription, here's how you can sign up for one right now:
- Go to Max.com and select "SIGN UP NOW"
- Pick from one of these plans: With Ads ($9.99 a month), Ad-Free ($15.99 a month), or Ultimate Add-Free ($19.99 a month). Additionally, there's a yearly subscription which saves 20%.
- Create your account
- Input your credit card information
- Catch up on True Detective: Night Country before the finale!
True Detective: Night Country episode 6 preview
It's all got to go down in the True Detective: Night Country finale this evening! Check out the preview from HBO along with the official synopsis to get a sneak peek at what we can expect:
"In the midst of a brutal storm, Danvers and Navarro find themselves stuck at Tsalal with no electricity or means of contact. As the truth about what happened to Annie and the Tsalal men unfolds, Navarro and Danvers each confront the demons from their past."- Episode 6 synopsis
I'll be honest, I haven't been the biggest fan of True Detective: Night Country; I love that it's led by women and created by a woman, and I love the overall creepy and dark tone, but it's moved too slowly for me. I typically don't mind slow and subtle in shows and movies — actually, sometimes I prefer it — but I don't think the season has focused on what it should. I usually finish up episodes feeling unsatisfied. That said, if the finale sticks the landing, that'll be big for me. I wouldn't go as far as to say I dislike Night Country, but it just hasn't wowed me yet. Fingers crossed episode 6 changes that!
I'll be covering all the biggest moments from the True Detective: Night Country finale right here at Show Snob, so be sure to check back with us after you watch the episode!