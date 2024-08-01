What time to watch Big Brother tonight and who could be the next evictee
By Diana Nosa
It's one of those weeks in Big Brother where even the houseguests don't know who's in danger of going home since there are so many moving parts that it really is anyone's game.
Undoubtedly, tonight's episode will be very entertaining with twists and turns that will certainly leave us speechless. If you don't want to experience major FOMO, be sure to catch a brand new episode of Big Brother season 26 tonight, August 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS!
Before you do catch all the drama tonight, though, allow us to give you a quick recap on what you missed so far as well as who we think will be the next houseguest we say goodbye to.
Either Angela or Lisa will be the second evictee of the season
Chelsie Baham, our current Head of Household (HOH), initially nominated Kenney Kelly, Angela Murray, and Lisa Weintraub for eviction. Her target was Kenney. However, Kenney was fortunate enough to win the Golden Power of Veto and, naturally, used it on himself to live to see another week in the house.
As it stands, here are the three houseguests in danger of going home:
- Angela Murray
- Tucker Des Lauriers (replacement nominee)
- Lisa Weintraub
With the new BBAI Arena twist, one more competition is left for these three houseguests. Whoever wins this competition will save the game of one of these three houseguests. Angela or Lisa absolutely need to give it their all to win the safety. But with Tucker being Chelsie's pawn to ensure that he wins the competition and blocks out Lisa and Angela's chances at securing safety, it may be next to impossible for Lisa and Angela to pull a win.
Anything's possible, though!
Should Tucker fail to gatekeep the second BBAI Arena competition of the season and Angela win the competition, Lisa will be the next houseguest sent out. Not everyone gets along with Lisa because they feel that she can be a tad overbearing. What's more, since she isn't really in any alliances in the house, it's clear that the houseguests don't see her as a potential ally.
On the other hand, should Tucker fail to win and Lisa wins, Angela will be the second evictee of the season. Angela, unlike Lisa, was in pretty good standing with the house. Everyone saw her as a mother figure that they could count on. However, after her many blow-ups with several houseguests, it's become clear to everyone that Angela doesn't know how to separate emotions from the game. Now, Angela is a rogue player.
Whether Angela or Lisa goes home, it's a win-win for not just the house. But things won't stay peaceful for long, as yet another Head of Household competition is soon on the way. And this time, the person on the block could very well be the next HOH.
Tonight's episode will leave you hanging on the edge of your seat. Don't forget to head to CBS tonight, August 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET to see a brand-new episode of Big Brother season 26. Or, if you can't watch tonight, check out what you missed the next day on Paramount+!