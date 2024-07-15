When is the Criminal Minds season 17 finale on Paramount+?
By Sandy C.
At the time of this writing, Criminal Minds season 17 (aka Criminal Minds: Evolution) only has three episodes to go before its season finale. But don't worry, it has already been renewed for another season by Paramount+. Still, that doesn't mean you shouldn't watch the upcoming episodes as soon as they drop.
If you've been missing out on the legal drama, Criminal Minds season 17 continues to follow the BAU (the Behavioral Analysis Unit) in their investigation of the Gold Star. Without sharing any spoilers, the deadly mystery takes a dark turn after Elias Voit negotiates a deal, ruining the team's plans. Season 17 stars Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and others.
Also known as Criminal Minds: Evolution, the series serves as the continuation of the iconic franchise that ran for 15 seasons. It aired on the CBS network, but Evolution instead lands on the Paramount+ streaming service. This makes it easy to watch as fans can tune in when they find it convenient instead of having to watch as soon as it airs. Just don't wait too long or you'll risk bumping into spoilers online! If you missed the original series, however, I do still believe you can jump in to watch Evolution without knowing anything about the original.
Criminal Minds season 17 finale is August 1
New episodes of Criminal Minds season 17 drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service. Just like the two previous seasons, this one will consist of 10 episodes. So at the time of this writing, with seven episodes available to stream it means there are three left! Here's the episode release schedule for the final remaining three chapters, including the episode titles:
- Episode 8 is titled "North Star" and it will stream on July 18
- Episode 9 is titled "Stars & Stripes" and it will stream on July 25
- Episode 10 is titled "Save the Children" and it will stream Aug. 1
Longtime fans of the series have surely already watched the trailer for the current season, but we're sharing it here just in case: