When is the Lady in the Lake series finale on Apple TV+?
By Sandy C.
Lady in the Lake is Apple TV+'s latest hit series and new episodes of the thriller drop weekly. But how many episodes are there and when is the series finale? Will there be a second season? Here’s everything we know so you don’t miss out!
Apple TV+ has been on a winning streak this year, releasing some of our favorite shows this year! Before Lady in the Lake, we were glued to our seats every Wednesday to catch a new episode of Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. If you missed the legal drama, I absolutely recommend you check it out. All episodes are now streaming on the Apple TV+ platform. Now, our current obsession? Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman.
Having Natalie Portman attached to a project is already a great sign that it’s going to be a brilliant series. But the storytelling and supporting cast also needs to match. I’m happy to share that Lady in the Lake has everything you seek in an entertaining, clever mystery.
If you haven’t been watching, you’re missing out! But it’s not too late to join us. At the time of this writing, we are just over the halfway mark, so you need to plan a binge-watching session soon.
From Apple TV+, the synopsis for Lady in the Lake is:
"When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course."
Lady in the Lake episode schedule and finale
Lady in the Lake is set to feature a total of seven episodes. I know, this is a lot shorter than we are used to. But it’s about quality and not quantity. The series premiered on July 19, dropping the first two episodes of the series. Up next, episode 5 arrives on Friday, Aug. 9. This means that, after this week, there are only two episodes left!
The series finale for Lady in the Lake will premiere on Friday, Aug. 23, on Apple TV+. Here is the schedule for the remaining three episodes:
- Episode 5, “Every time someone turns up dead in that lake, it does seem to lead to you,” streams Aug. 9
- Episode 6, “I know who killed Cleo Johnson,” streams Aug. 16
- Episode 7, “My story,” (the series finale) streams Aug. 23
And yes, you read that right. The series finale. Lady in the Lake is a limited series, which means there are no plans for a second season. It’s rare for things to change, but we’ll keep you posted just in case! The series also stars Moses Ingram, Y’lan Noel, and Brett Gelman.