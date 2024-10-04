When is the last episode of Pachinko season 2? (Don’t miss the finale)
By Sandy C.
It feels like Pachinko season 2 just started, doesn’t it? But the finale is already just around the corner! It’s bittersweet because we can’t wait to learn how current events will end, but we’re not ready for it to all end.
If you’re not sure when the Pachinko season 2 finale is going to stream on Apple TV+, you’ve come to the right place! Below, we will share the release episode schedule for the remaining chapters with you so you don’t miss out. And if you’re not caught up, no worries, we will not be diving into spoilers here.
Never watched the Apple TV+ drama, you are missing out! Pachinko follows a Korean family through four generations, from Korea to Japan, detailing the issues and discrimination the family went through as immigrants. The series, created by Soo Hugh, is based on the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name. It’s truly a touching story that features clever writing and a brilliant, talented cast. Pachinko stars Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Jun-woo Han, In-ji Jeong, Min-ha Kim, and others.
When the series premiered on March 25, 2022, it received critical acclaim, and it continues to do so today. If you are not caught up on the latest season, you need to hurry, because the season 2 finale is coming up! Here’s the episode release schedule:
Season 2 features a total of eight episodes. At the time of this writing, there is only one episode left (after today).
- Episode 7 is now streaming on Apple TV+
- Episode 8 (the season 2 finale) will stream on Friday, Oct. 11
Fear this is the end of the series? Not to worry! As Cosmopolitan reminds us, there are more episodes to come after the season 2 finale. The source shares that four seasons are ideal to properly tell the multigenerational story. That said, Pachinko will be back with a third season. Of course, as soon as an official announcement is released, we’ll update this post so you don’t miss out and are in the know.