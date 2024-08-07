When is the Time Bandits season 1 finale?
By Sandy C.
Apple TV+ subscribers have been enjoying the fantasy adventure Time Bandits. The series premiered earlier this summer and the finale is quickly approaching. When is the last episode of Taika Waititi co-created series? We share everything you need to know so you don’t miss out!
Time Bandits premiered on Apple TV+ on July 24, dropping the first two episodes. The series is based on the 1981 movie of the same name, which was directed by Terry Gilliam. The movie starred John Cleese, Sean Connery, Katherine Helmond, and others. If you’re interested in watching the movie the Apple TV+ series is based on, it is streaming on Max and Prime Video.
It is not necessary to watch the movie, but it is a lot of fun. I also enjoyed comparing and admiring just how much has changed thanks to new, modern technology. Not to mention, the Apple TV+ series features a fun, brilliant cast! But if you’ve never heard of it, you’re likely wondering what it is all about.
The story follows a “ragtag” group of mischievous thieves with larger than life personalities. They travel hunting for treasure and seeking adventure, but there is no limit to where they journey. Literally. The colorful group of thieves travel through space and time, and they have recently added a new member to their crew, a history nerd…who happens to be just 11-years-old.
Time Bandits stars Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, and others. The first season is set to include a total of 10 episodes and it has been dropping two episodes each week, so the finale is closer than you think, unfortunately.
Here’s the episode schedule to the remaining chapters so you don’t miss out:
- Episode 5, “Georgian,” is now streaming (premiered Aug. 7)
- Episode 6, “Mansa Musa,” is now streaming (premiered Aug. 7)
- Episode 7, “Ice Age,” streams Aug. 14
- Episode 8, “Home Again,” streams Aug. 14
- Episode 9, “Pell-Mell,” streams Aug. 21
- Episode 10, “Fortress of Darkness,” streams Aug. 21
As you can see, the finale is Aug. 21. On this date, Apple TV+ will drop the last two episodes of the first season. At the time of this writing, the platform has not yet renewed the series for a second season. Since this is not a limited series, chances are that we’ll be getting more episodes, but we’ve yet to learn when or if it has been confirmed. As soon as we have more details, we’ll update this post!